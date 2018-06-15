EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps, Argentine peso slumps to record low

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 15 (Reuters) - The Brazilian currency led gains in Latin American on Friday after the central bank announced it will extend a currency intervention plan while the Argentine peso slumped to a record low after the resignation of its central bank president. The real firmed 2.15 percent, clawing back some of its 2.7 percent drop the previous day, the currency's worst one-day percentage drop since May 2017. The real is down about 11 percent so far this year, the second-worst performing currency in the region behind the Argentine peso, which slumped to a new all-time low against the dollar on Friday after the resignation of Central Bank President Federico Sturzenegger. Public support in Brazil for a nationwide truckers' strike in the final weeks of May, which forced the government to implement costly subsidies, cast doubt over bets that the winner of this year's presidential election would stick to a market-friendly platform. That has accentuated the effect of a global emerging markets selloff driven by concerns over a widening U.S. fiscal deficit and accelerating inflation, which bumped up U.S. Treasury debt prices and weighed on demand for higher risk emerging market assets. Such concerns, along with worries about a potential U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the global economy, sent the Bovespa down 1.54 percent, with steel companies like Cia Siderurgica Nacional and Usiminas among the steepest decliners. The market's biggest gainer was petrochemical company Braskem, which soared 21.4 percent, helped by talks to be acquired by larger rival LyondellBasell Industries NV. The central bank has reacted to the real's volatility by increasing sales of traditional currency swaps, which function like future dollar sales. Late on Thursday, the bank announced it will keep up swap sales next week, although in a smaller volume than in this week. "The market is convinced that the central bank is putting its money where its mouth is," said Ricardo Gomes, a trader at Correparti brokerage. The Mexican peso, meanwhile, strengthened around 1.1 percent, bouncing back from the previous day's losses that drove it to its weakest since January 2017, when U.S. President Donald Trump took office. The peso has been hit by growing concerns that Trump could scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA, as well as uncertainty around Mexico's own presidential elections. Key Latin American stock indexes & currencies at 20:05 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1113.36 -1.1 -2.83 MSCI LatAm 2445.28 -1.37 -12.33 Brazil Bovespa 70320.26 -1.54 -7.96 Mexico IPC 46963.91 -0.49 -4.84 Chile IPSA 5468.87 -1.01 -1.72 Chile IGPA 27650.19 -0.97 -1.18 Argentina MerVal 30096.33 -0.06 0.10 Colombia IGBC 12182.02 -0.81 7.14 Venezuela IBC 53459.43 8.19 68.61 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Will Dunham)