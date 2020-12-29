Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps, stocks hit record high on upbeat data

By Shashank Nayar, Ambar Warrick

0 Min Read

    * Brazil stocks briefly hit record high
    * Oil-linked currencies gain
    * Real bounces of one-month low

 (Adds details, updates prices)
    By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick
    Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped on Tuesday and stock
markets hit an all-time high as upbeat data and hopes of a
bigger U.S. stimulus package drove year-end buying into Latin
American assets set to benefit from a speedy economic recovery.
    The real bounced off a one-month low to trade
up 0.9%, as the government reported a November budget deficit
well below forecasts.
    Data also showed Brazil's jobless rate fell for the first
time this year in the three months through October, while a
survey showed consumer confidence increased in December for the
first time in three months.
    Sao Paolo stocks briefly hit a record high, as the
readings pointed towards improving trends in Latin America's
largest economy, while investors also expected increased
liquidity in the United States to benefit regional risk assets.

    "The wider fiscal package from the U.S. Congress and the
Brazilian economy getting better has helped improve the investor
outlook towards Brazilian risk assets," said Mauricio Une,
senior economist at Rabobank.
    Brazil's central bank intervened in the spot foreign
exchange market on Monday for the first time in two months after
the currency slipped to a one-month low against the dollar. 
    But the currency is still one of the worst performing
emerging market units this year, given that Brazil is among the
worst afflicted by the coronavirus.
    The currencies of oil exporters Mexico and Colombia
  gained as oil prices rallied on hopes that
expanding U.S. pandemic aid would spur fuel demand.
    Hopes of improving oil demand have aided the Mexican and
Colombian pesos, while Chile's peso is set to outperform
its Latin American peers for the year, thanks to recovering
copper demand. 
    Latin American currencies have recovered
from pandemic-driven lows. But they have severely underperformed
their broader emerging market peers over
concerns about fiscal health and the rampant spread of the virus
in the continent. 
    Most regional stocks have also followed a similar trend. But
the MSCI's index of regional stocks rose nearly
2% for the day.
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest     Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1266.32               1.12
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2463.50               1.91
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              119480.21                0.3
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   44637.92               1.72
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4198.15               0.43
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             51538.77               2.09
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1439.13               0.56 Currencies             Latest     Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.1903               0.93
                                        
 Mexico peso                   19.9370               0.32
                                        
 Chile peso                      714.4              -0.35
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3472.93               0.67
 Peru sol                        3.618              -0.03
                                        
 Argentina peso                84.0200              -0.13
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
    

 (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis and Grant McCool)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up