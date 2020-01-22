EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX higher as China virus scare eases

* Brazil to start discussions on joining OPEC in July * China vows to tighten containment measures for virus * Argentine market braces as Buenos Aires deadline looms By Shreyashi Sanyal Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led Latin American currencies higher on Wednesday, as the country will start discussions on joining the OPEC, and as investor risk appetite grew due to China's attempts to contain a virus outbreak. Brazilian energy minister Bento Albuquerque said Brazil will start discussions on joining the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries during a visit to Saudi Arabia in July. Its currency strengthened 0.6% to 4.1858 against the dollar, after two straight days of declines. Sao Paulo stocks rose 0.7%, leading the major regional markets. MSCI's index for Latin American equities rose 0.8%, a day after its biggest daily decline in two months. A day earlier, risk aversion hit global financial markets on concerns over a coronavirus outbreak in China. Deaths from the virus in China rose to nine on Wednesday with 470 confirmed cases but Beijing tightened containment measures in hospitals. Analysts say fears of a repeat of the SARS virus outbreak in 2003 are unfounded, with countries better equipped to fight an epidemic. "The spread of a new coronavirus across Asia and into the U.S. is clearly a major public health concern, but we suspect that its economic effects will be modest," said Jennifer McKeown, head of global economics at Capital Economics. "Even the significant economic disruption related to SARS turned out to be temporary and experts expect this disease to be less deadly and better contained." Investors were watching the Argentine peso, hours ahead of a deadline for creditors to green light or reject a plan by the province of Buenos Aires to delay a $250 million payment due on Jan. 26. Last year, the peso crashed due to concerns over politics in Argentina and whether the country would repay its debt obligations. The Mexican peso and the Chilean peso both firmed against the dollar, while stock markets in the two countries, remained mostly flat. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1451 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1134.53 0.6815 MSCI LatAm 2901.24 0.8 Brazil Bovespa 117855.86 0.71 Mexico IPC 45681.52 0.1 Chile IPSA 4689.27 -0.1 Argentina MerVal 41677.75 0.463 Colombia COLCAP 1655.56 0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.1870 0.44 Mexico peso 18.7010 0.33 Chile peso 771.9 0.17 Colombia peso 3335.1 0.55 Peru sol 3.314 0.09 Argentina peso 60.1100 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)