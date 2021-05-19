Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX lower as dollar firms on Fed minutes

By Ambar Warrick, Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Minutes show Fed open to future taper talks 
    * Colombian also among top decliners
    * Mexican peso reverses early gains

    May 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led declines among
Latin American currencies on Wednesday against a strengthening
dollar after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting
showed the U.S. central bank might be open to talks of tapering
stimulus in the future. 
    The real fell about 1.1%, while the MSCI's index of
Latam currencies dropped 0.8%, after several
members of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said
that should the economic recovery continue to gain momentum, it
would be appropriate "at some point" to discuss tightening its
accommodative policy, giving the greenback a boost.
    "The sell-off also reflects growing investor unease about
inflation and whether it would warrant the Fed to act to rein it
in earlier than expected," said Anu Gaggar, senior global
investment analyst at Commonwealth Financial Network.   
    Expectations of higher inflation, particularly in the
developed world, have pressured risk-driven assets.
    "With some exceptions, EM FX has typically not enjoyed
rising U.S. inflation and especially not high inflation
regimes," analysts at Deutsche Bank said.
    "From a growth perspective, Q2 and Q3 outturns will flatter
emerging markets due to base effects from last year but there
remain doubts about the persistence of the recovery due to a
lagging vaccination roll-out, fiscal tightening and slowing
Chinese demand." 
    Colombia's peso was also among the top losers in
Latam, falling 0.7% from a nearly one-month high in tandem with
losses in the crude market. 
    Violent, sometimes fatal anti-government protests in the
country have weighed on its outlook, while the scrapping of a
proposed tax reform has raised the possibility of a credit
downgrade for the country's debt, to junk levels. 
    Chile's peso shed 0.1% as copper prices fell further
from record highs. 
    The peso has come under pressure from concerns over radical,
market-unfriendly legislature, after Chile's ruling party failed
to secure a majority in the body that will draft a new Chilean
constitution. 
    Mexico's peso reversed gains earlier in the session
to fall 0.6%. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was
confident the central bank will act to control inflation, which
rose in April to its highest level since Dec. 2017.
    The Mexican central bank held interest rates steady at a
meeting last week, but sparked speculation over future hikes as
inflation heats up in the country.
    Investors were also watching talks between the United
States, Canada and Mexico on the new North American trade deal.
 
    Latam stocks fell in early trade, with the MSCI's index of
regional equities falling 1.7%. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
         Stock indexes                  Latest    Daily %
                                                  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                   1326.23    -0.52
 MSCI LatAm                              2467.06    -1.66
 Brazil Bovespa                        122469.44    -0.42
 Mexico IPC                             49349.00    -0.88
 Chile IPSA                              4024.44    -2.88
 Argentina MerVal                       55891.95   -0.333
 Colombia COLCAP                         1265.64     -0.2
                                                         
             Currencies                 Latest    Daily %
                                                  change
 Brazil real                              5.3151    -1.14
 Mexico peso                             19.9418    -0.55
 Chile peso                                714.4    -0.14
 Colombia peso                           3683.45    -0.87
 Peru sol                                   3.74    -0.13
 Argentina peso (interbank)              94.2000    -0.03
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)                   153     1.96
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Barbara Lewis and Richard Chang)
