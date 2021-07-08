Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real marks longest losing streak in 7-1/2 years

By Ambar Warrick, Susan Mathew

    * Latam FX fall, but come off day's lows as dollar weakens
    * Peru, Colombia among most vulnerable EMs from delta
variant -JPM
    * Peru, Chile to rise 9.5% and 8%, respectively - ECLAC
    * Latam stocks fall between 0.1% - 1.4%

    July 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies joined a
broader rout in emerging markets on Thursday, as a rapid rise in
the COVID-19 Delta variant and dovish signals from China raised
concerns over an economic recovery this year.
    A slide in the dollar, however, saw most regional currencies
cut some losses.
    Brazil's real fell 0.2% after having lost as much as
1.5% during the session. The real extended losses into an eighth
straight session - its longest losing streak since January 2014
- as the broader risk-off mood exacerbated worries over
corruption scandals threatening political stability in the
country.
    Data on Thursday showed Brazilian inflation in June hit a
near five-year high.
    "But the data are not quite enough to prompt a shift from 75
basis points hikes to a larger 100bps move," said William
Jackson, chief EM economist at Capital Economics. The central
had flagged the possibility of a 100 bps move at its last
meeting. 
    The real is now trading down 1% for the year, after rising
as much as 5.8%. 
    Economies of the Philippines, Peru, Colombia, South Africa
and Thailand are among the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 Delta
variant within emerging markets, mostly due to low vaccination
rates, a JPMorgan analysis found on Thursday.
    Meanwhile, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the
Caribbean (ECLAC) said Panama, Peru and Chile should score the
best performances in the year in Latam, with expansions of 12%,
9.5% and 8%, respectively. Brazil should grow by 4.5%, while
Mexico was set to advance 5.8% and Argentina, 6.3%.
    Mexico's peso was down 0.1%, after briefly touching a
two-week low. Data showed inflation was almost unchanged in
June, but well above the central bank's target range.

    Minutes of the Mexican central bank's last meeting, where it
unexpectedly hiked rates, also showed the bank viewed a recent
spike in prices as transitory, and highlighted its newest board
member, Galia Borja's, dovish thinking.
    Peru's sol turned session losses around to rise
0.3% ahead of a central bank rate decision later in the day.
Investors broadly expect the bank to hold rates at 0.25%.
    Regional shares joined a global stocks rout,
with a fall in Chinese technology stocks spilling over to
broader markets and trigger risk-off selling. 
    The S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell on late Wednesday
decided to remove more Chinese companies from their indices
after an updated U.S. executive order barred domestic investment
in firms with alleged ties to China's military.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
   Stock indexes           Latest    Daily %
                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets      1316.11    -1.83
                                     
 MSCI LatAm                 2498.94    -1.15
                                     
 Brazil Bovespa           125256.41    -1.39
                                     
 Mexico IPC                49570.82    -0.96
                                     
 Chile IPSA                 4185.50     -0.5
                                     
 Colombia COLCAP            1284.77    -0.13
                                     
                                            
      Currencies           Latest    Daily %
                                     change
 Brazil real                 5.2544    -0.31
                                     
 Mexico peso                19.9827    -0.30
                                     
 Chile peso                     752    -0.55
                                     
 Colombia peso                 3837    -0.23
                                     
 Peru sol                     3.951    -0.04
                                     
 
    
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick
Editing by Alistair Bell and Sandra Maler)
