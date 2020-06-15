EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Mexican peso lead Latam FX lower; stocks fall

* Brazil's real set for steepest one-day drop in 1-1/2 months * Mexican peso pressured by weak oil * Brazilian central bank rate cut expected on Wednesday By Ambar Warrick June 15 (Reuters) - Latin American markets extended losses into a fourth straight session on Monday, tracking a broader retraction in risk appetite as investors fretted over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Brazil's real and the Mexican peso were the worst performing currencies for the day, losing about 2.7% and 1.3%, respectively. A new COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing, coupled with rising cases in the United States, increased concerns over the smooth reopening of economies from virus-related lockdowns, spurring safe-haven demand for the dollar. "Windows of optimism as lockdowns are eased have been temporarily snapped shut as second wave fears emerge. Our bias would be that aggressive central bank liquidity provision means that risk assets are a buy on dips and the dollar a sell on rallies," ING analysts wrote in a note. Regional stocks and currencies had recently come off three-month highs, logging large weekly losses as sobering comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve saw a broad reassessment of an expected economic recovery that had been priced into markets. Brazil's real was set for its steepest one-day drop since late-April, with markets also looking to the Brazilian central bank to cut interest rates further into record-low territory on Wednesday. The cut is expected to be the last in an easing cycle by the bank to support Latin America's largest economy through the coronavirus pandemic. Brazilian stocks fell nearly 2%, touching a near two-week low. Mexico's peso was weighed down by weaker oil prices, as the prospect of fresh virus-related lockdowns pointed toward dampened demand. Mexican stocks fell more than 1%. The country will have to pay more for less coverage under its giant oil revenue insurance policy for 2021 but will likely go ahead anyway to avoid further damaging its financial standing with international investors, sources said. Chile's peso fell nearly 1% as the prices of copper, the country's top export, retreated on fears of lower demand. Argentine and Colombian markets were closed for a holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 965.01 -2.23 MSCI LatAm 1898.22 -3.12 Brazil Bovespa 91002.71 -1.93 Mexico IPC 37212.98 -1.24 Chile IPSA 3910.75 -1.79 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1846 -2.72 Mexico peso 22.5320 -1.39 Chile peso 799.1 -0.70 Peru sol 3.4817 -0.49 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)