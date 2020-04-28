EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Mexican peso lead recovery in Latam FX

* Brazil stocks extend gains into second straight session * Mexican peso supported by strong March trade surplus * Chilean assets shrug off S&P outlook downgrade By Ambar Warrick April 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso recovered sharply on Tuesday as investors were encouraged by stimulus measures and talk by leaders around the world about possibly reopening economies that have been largely shut down to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil's real rose more than 1.5% from record-low levels touched last week, when the exit of a popular Brazilian minister had raised worries of political instability in Latin America's largest economy. Mexico's peso rose 1%, supported by data showing the country had a larger-than-expected trade surplus in March. Chile's peso rose slightly, even though ratings agency Standard & Poor's revised down the country's outlook to negative and said a credit downgrade was possible in the next two years. Latin American currencies have been pressured by safe-haven demand for the U.S. dollar. Dampened economic activity has also weighed heavily on risk assets in the region. "In the next few months, we believe that fiscal stimulus, equity returns, and the management of the exit strategies will be paramount for currencies. The global laundry bin is full of dirty shirts but the USD looks less dirty than most," wrote Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities. Markets were also awaiting central bank meetings in Europe and the United States for further cues on measures to dampen COVID-19's economic impact. Brazil's central bank is likely to cut interest rates further into negative territory next week. A drop in consumer inflation over the month to mid-April also gives the bank more room to cut rates. Brazilian stocks also marked a second straight day of recovery after plummeting last week. The Bovespa benchmark index added about 3%. Chilean stocks rose 1.4%, while Colombian stocks gained 0.8%. Regional stocks took some support from gains on Wall Street, on the back of strong earnings. The general optimism helped markets weather a slump in oil prices. Investors were also somewhat numbed to additional weakness in the crude market after U.S. futures touched negative territory last week. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1347 GMT MSCI Emerging Markets 905.45 1.13 MSCI LatAm 1613.49 3.74 Brazil Bovespa 80897.64 3.4 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 3876.56 1.7 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1126.21 0.9 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5709 1.64 Mexico peso 24.4310 1.00 Chile peso 853.2 0.74 Colombia peso 4046.42 0.09 Peru sol 3.3857 0.33 Argentina peso 66.6300 -0.15 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)