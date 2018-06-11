EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Mexico's peso struggle as politics, trade weigh

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 11 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real weakened on Monday, in its first session after posting its largest daily gain in a decade on Friday following the central bank's intervention to bolster the currency. The real dropped about 0.5 percent against the dollar on Monday, despite having been in positive territory earlier in the day, while the Bovespa stock index fell for the fifth straight session. The Mexican peso, which has been dogged by fears that U.S. President Donald Trump may scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the United States, Canada and Mexico, fell nearly 1.5 percent, while most other Latin American currencies also retreated. The real had surged on Friday after the central bank said the bank could offer as much as $20 billion worth of new currency swaps, which function like dollar sales for future delivery, to provide liquidity and cushion the currency's selloff earlier in the week. "The bank cannot be predictable, otherwise it may end up setting up a floor and a ceiling for the currency, so that keeps the market on its toes," a manager at a São Paulo-based brokerage said. For months, analysts and investors have warned that concerns over Brazil's fiscal outlook and this year's presidential elections have left the currency more vulnerable to sudden swings in demand for emerging market assets. Those warnings proved to be well founded over the last few weeks as bets on accelerating U.S. inflation, a widening U.S. fiscal deficit, fears of a global trade war and geopolitical tensions drove worldwide risk aversion, leading many investors to start to unwind bets on emerging market assets. The selloff gained further impetus on Monday after Trump lashed out at Canada and Europe over the U.S. trade deficit. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the fifth straight session, reaching its lowest level since December 2017. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1956 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1137.76 0.21 -1.99 MSCI LatAm 2488.21 0.63 -12.57 Brazil Bovespa 72357.24 -0.8 -5.29 Mexico IPC 46299.76 0.78 -6.19 Chile IPSA 5521.31 -0.03 -0.78 Chile IGPA 27928.92 -0.03 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 31716.35 0.87 5.49 Colombia IGBC 12251.57 -0.09 7.75 Venezuela IBC 42005.11 3.6 3225.45 Currencies daily % YTD % Latest change change Brazil real 3.7226 -0.45 -11.00 Mexico peso 20.5780 -1.38 -4.27 Chile peso 632.2 -0.28 -2.78 Colombia peso 2862.75 -0.25 4.17 Peru sol 3.265 -0.12 -0.86 Argentina peso 25.9900 -2.39 -28.43 (interbank) Argentina peso 26 -0.77 -26.04 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Additional reporting by Paula Laier and Claudia Violante in São Paulo Editing by Paul Simao and Rosalba O'Brien)