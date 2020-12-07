Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real near 20-week high, other Latam currencies subdued

By Sruthi Shankar

    * Real outperforms Latam peers
    * Mexico, Colombia markets hit by lower oil prices
    * Chile central bank expected to hold rates 

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real hit a near 20-week high
on Monday, but the pesos of Colombia and Mexico eased as oil
prices slid on worries about a resurgent coronavirus pandemic
forcing renewed restrictions.
    The real jumped 1% to trade at 5.1006 per dollar
ahead of the central bank meeting this week.
    While investors expect the bank to maintain the benchmark
Selic rate at a record low of 2.0% on Wednesday, there are
growing expectations it will signal the start of a tightening
cycle from the second half of 2021, according to a Reuters poll.

    The currency has posted strong gains in the recent weeks on
hopes that a rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will revive an
economic recovery, even as concerns remain about a second wave
of cases and the country's public finances.
    "Fiscal concerns remain elevated but prospects for a more
constructive outlook have emerged as the government and Congress
appear committed to tighten fiscal accounts in 2021," ING's
Gustavo Rangel said in a note. 
    "Robust domestic activity data along with stronger risk
appetite for EM assets, and a weaker USD, also bode well for
local market assets in the coming weeks."
    The benchmark Bovespa hit its highest level since
Feb. 21, with shares in airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes
 jumping 5% after it made a merger proposal to the
board of loyalty program Smiles Fidelidade. Smiles
rose 3.8%.
    The Colombian and the Mexican pesos eased from
nine-month highs hit last week as a slide in crude prices hit
the exporters' currencies.
    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would
nominate finance ministry official Galia Borja to serve as a new
deputy governor of the central bank.
    Borja, who currently serves as treasurer, is set to replace
Javier Guzman, known as one of the central bank's more hawkish
board members.
    The Chilean peso edged lower ahead of the central
bank's monetary policy announcement. Traders expect Chile's
0.50% interest rate, its lowest in a decade, to be held
unchanged. 
    Gains across global markets were limited by worries about
U.S.-China tensions and the lack of progress on a Brexit trade
deal.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: 
    
                                       Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                    1253.73        0.22
 MSCI LatAm                               2393.29        1.06
 Brazil Bovespa                         114284.38        0.47
 Mexico IPC                                     -           -
 Chile IPSA                               4181.63       -0.23
 Argentina MerVal                        54730.38      -0.765
 Colombia COLCAP                          1337.07       -0.31 Currencies                  Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 Brazil real                               5.1054       1.08%
 Mexico peso                              19.8073       -0.20
 Chile peso                                 745.2       -0.15
 Colombia peso                            3488.53       -0.70
 Peru sol                                  3.5948       -0.22
 Argentina peso (interbank)               81.6500       -0.10
                                                   
 
    

 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)
