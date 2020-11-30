Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real outperforms Latam peers in November

By Ambar Warrick, Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Real set to add over 7% in Nov
    * Latam stocks set for second-best month on record
    * Brazil sovereign debt issues to remain challenging-
economist

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's real was set to outperform other
Latin American currencies in November on improving fiscal and
economic trends, while optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine and the
prospect of stable U.S. politics saw most regional stocks and
units gaining for the month.
    The currency, which fell 0.2% the day, was set
to add more than 7% for November, its best month in two years.
Brazilian stocks were set for their best month in four
years with a more than 16% gain.
    Brazil's public sector posted an unexpected surplus in
October, the latest in a line of positive data that has
underscored a fledgling recovery in Latin America's largest
economy.
    But the real has vastly underperformed its regional peers
this year, due to rising coronavirus cases and concerns over
sustainable government spending due to the pandemic.
    "Debt financing will remain challenging amid a large number
of maturities in early 2021. This outlook could change if the
legislature passes measures that will reduce spending, but
failure to move ahead with reforms mean that the Treasury will
continue to face a difficult environment," Wilson Ferrarezi,
economist at TS Lombard, wrote in a note.
    Other regional stocks and currencies were muted, but were
set for strong monthly gains after a series of positive COVID-19
vaccine updates, while Joe Biden's U.S. presidential win raised
hopes of stabler trade policies in the world's largest economy.
    
    The MSCI's index of Latam stocks was set to
add more than 22% in November, its second-best month on record.
    As oil prices surged over the month on expectations of
recovering demand after the rollout of a vaccine, the currencies
of crude exporters Mexico and Colombia were set to
add about 5% and 7.6% for the month, respectively.
    Mexico's peso was also aided by the central bank pausing a
rate-cutting cycle.
    "In Mexico, softer-than-expected inflation in November
reinforces our call that Banxico cuts are on the horizon," said
strategists at J.P.Morgan. "However, we maintain that the 75bp
easing cycle does not begin until March and ends in June." 
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
 
        Stock indexes                 Latest   Daily %
                                               change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                1205.57    -2.04
 MSCI LatAm                           2205.44    -1.49
 Brazil Bovespa                     109184.68    -1.26
 Mexico IPC                          41591.07     -0.2
 Chile IPSA                           4032.87    -2.04
 Argentina MerVal                    54439.74   -1.782
 Colombia COLCAP                      1256.20    -0.44
                                                      
            Currencies                Latest   Daily %
                                               change
 Brazil real                           5.3567    -0.59
 Mexico peso                          20.1527    -0.63
 Chile peso                             763.7     0.47
 Colombia peso                        3594.25     0.30
 Peru sol                              3.6057    -0.10
 Argentina peso (interbank)           81.3000    -0.28
                                               
 Argentina peso (parallel)                151     3.31
                                               
 
    
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Angus MacSwan and Richard Chang)
