February 14, 2020 / 9:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rebounds from record low; virus scare keeps stocks on edge

Sruthi Shankar, Sagarika Jaisinghani

    * Real firms over 1% as central bank sells dollars
    * Brazilian equities fall on caution around coronavirus
    * Other Latam currencies mixed 

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Friday and recorded
its first weekly gain in seven, supported by the central bank's
move to stem a selloff in the currency, while other Latin
American assets came under pressure from concerns around the
coronavirus epidemic.
    The real firmed 1.26%, its biggest daily gain in two
months, a day after as the central bank sold $1 billion in
foreign exchange swaps in its first market intervention in
almost three months.  
    Data showed economic activity in Brazil fell more than
expected in December, tying in with other indicators that
pointed to a slowdown in Latin America's largest economy at the
end of last year.
    The real, which was also battered in 2019 by failed oil
auctions, has already lost more than 6% this year and is among
the worst performing regional currencies against the dollar.
    "In the short-term, it (the intervention) can certainly help
the BRL, but it's hard to see a sustainable rally from the
intervention alone," said Gordon Bowers, emerging markets fixed
income analyst at Columbia Threadneedle.
    "For the currency to outperform, we need growth data to pick
up."
    The epidemic has prompted economists to cut growth forecasts
for China's GDP in the first quarter and sparked a flight from
assets in Brazil, among the main iron ore exporters to China.
Brazilian equities fell 1.1% on Friday, sliding for the
second straight session.
    Health authorities reported about 5,000 new cases of the
deadly virus on Friday, dashing earlier hopes that the outbreak
was peaking. But global stock markets inched higher as
policymakers pledged more monetary stimulus to limit its
economic fallout.
    The Mexican peso added about 0.2%, a day after
Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for a
fifth consecutive time in the wake of a stagnating economy and
slightly above-target headline inflation.
    Colombia's peso slid 0.5%, while the Chilean peso
 edged higher.
       
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2113 GMT:
 
          Stock indexes                   Latest    Daily %
                                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                     1105.94     -0.01
 MSCI LatAm                                2789.91     -0.13
 Brazil Bovespa                          114378.62     -1.11
 Mexico IPC                               44993.62     -0.03
 Chile IPSA                                4655.86     -0.08
 Argentina MerVal                         38647.68    -0.056
 Colombia COLCAP                           1664.40      0.08
                                                            
             Currencies                   Latest    Daily %
                                                     change
 Brazil real                                4.2934      1.31
 Mexico peso                               18.5468      0.23
 Chile peso                                  790.8      0.57
 Colombia peso                             3390.61     -0.49
 Peru sol                                    3.378      0.18
 Argentina peso (interbank)                61.4575     -0.11
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in
Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
