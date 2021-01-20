Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rises ahead of c.bank meeting; Chilean peso jumps

By Shreyashi Sanyal

0 Min Read

    * Copom to keep Selic rate at record low of 2.0%
    * Brazil's real leads gains among Latam peers
    * Chilean peso rises amid higher copper prices

 (Updates prices throughout, adds background)
    By Shreyashi Sanyal
    Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real traded higher on
Wednesday as investors awaited a statement from the central bank
on the direction of monetary policy, while Chile's peso tracked
its best day in nearly eight months. 
    The central bank's rate-setting committee - Copom - is
expected to keep the Selic rate at 2.0%, a record low, first set
in August as the initial COVID-19 wave wreaked havoc on Brazil's
already weak economy. The statement will be released at 2100
GMT.
    According to a Reuters poll, Copom will emphasize the need
for policy normalization in response to quickly developing
inflation pressures. 
    Brazil's real strengthened 0.6% against the
dollar as bets grew for the central bank's policy guidance to
needle decidedly in a hawkish direction. 
    Melanie Fischinger, FX and emerging markets analyst at
Commerzbank, said she expects the normalization of interest
rates to be implemented earlier than so far assumed, most likely
at the end of the second quarter.
    "The other important factor is fiscal policy...Any comments
of this nature in today's statement will attract particular
attention, and an imminent start of rate hikes would certainly
support the real."
    Risk assets across the globe gained on hopes of a bumper
U.S. fiscal package as Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as
president of the United States. 
    The Chilean peso jumped 2.06%, set for its best day
since June 2020, as prices of its main export, copper, pushed
higher on optimism over U.S. stimulus.
    The country has a busy political calendar this year,
starting with the drafting of an entirely new constitution,
comprised of 155 members elected by the public in April after
months of protests rocked the country in 2019.
    Meanwhile, Chile's health regulator on Wednesday approved
the emergency roll-out of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine
manufactured by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
 
    Mexico's peso added 0.2%, while the Colombian peso
was 0.7% higher as oil prices rose. 
    The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks rose
1.5% to a record high and with global interest rates still at
record lows, and with more stimulus on the way, the prospects
for emerging market risk assets remain bright.    
    Among other parts of Latin America, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it had approved a $2.7 billion
line of credit for Panama to address the coronavirus pandemic.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1907 GMT:
 
         Stock indexes                  Latest   Daily %
                                                 change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                  1401.73     1.48
 MSCI LatAm                             2459.57    -0.66
 Brazil Bovespa                       119725.00    -0.76
 Mexico IPC                            45139.76    -0.78
 Chile IPSA                             4637.77    -0.68
 Argentina MerVal                      49960.17   -1.101
 Colombia COLCAP                        1458.56    -0.06
                                                        
             Currencies                 Latest   Daily %
                                                 change
 Brazil real                             5.3173     0.53
 Mexico peso                            19.6166     0.17
 Chile peso                               721.9     1.98
 Colombia peso                          3464.88     0.71
 Peru sol                                3.6147    -0.03
 Argentina peso (interbank)             86.3400    -0.15
                                                 
 Argentina peso (parallel)                  152     3.29
                                                 
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
Editing by Bernadette Baum/Mark Heinrich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up