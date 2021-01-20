Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rises ahead of c.bank meeting, rest of Latam trails

By Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Copom to keep Selic rate at record low of 2.0%
    * Brazil's real leads gains among Latam peers
    * Chilean peso rises amid higher copper prices

    Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real traded higher on
Wednesday as investors awaited a statement from the central bank
on the direction of monetary policy later in the day, while most
other Latin American currencies traded in a tight range. 
    The central bank's rate-setting committee - Copom - is
expected to keep the Selic rate at 2.0%, a record low, first set
in August as the initial COVID-19 wave wreaked havoc on Brazil's
already weak economy.
    According to a Reuters poll, Copom will emphasize the need
for policy normalization in response to quickly developing
inflation pressures. 
    Brazil's real strengthened 0.6% against the
dollar as bets grew for the central bank's policy guidance to
needle decidedly in a hawkish direction. 
    Melanie Fischinger, FX and emerging markets analyst at
Commerzbank says she expects the normalization of interest rates
to be implemented earlier than so far assumed, most likely at
the end of the second quarter.
    "The other important factor is fiscal policy... any comments
of this nature in today's statement will attract particular
attention, and an imminent start of rate hikes would certainly
support the real."
    Risk assets across the globe gained on hopes of a bumper
U.S. fiscal package as President-elect Joe Biden gears up to
take office later in the day. 
    The Chilean peso rose 0.4% as prices of its main
export, copper, pushed higher on optimism over U.S. stimulus.

    The country has a busy political calendar this year,
starting with the drafting of an entirely new constitution,
comprised of 155 members elected by the public in April after
months of protests rocked the country in 2019.
    Mexico's peso added 0.2%, while the Colombian peso
was 0.5% higher. 
    The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks rose 1%
to a record high and with global interest rates still at record
lows, and with more stimulus on the way, the prospects for
emerging market risk assets remain bright.    
    Among other parts of Latin America, the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday it had approved a $2.7
billion line of credit for Panama to address the coronavirus
pandemic.
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1343 GMT:
    
           Stock indexes                   Latest   Daily %
                                                    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                     1395.52     1.03
 MSCI LatAm                                2487.31     0.46
 Brazil Bovespa                          121235.95      0.5
 Mexico IPC                                   0.00        0
 Chile IPSA                                4685.82     0.34
 Argentina MerVal                             0.00        0
 Colombia COLCAP                           1459.41        0
                                                           
               Currencies                  Latest   Daily %
                                                    change
 Brazil real                                5.3141     0.59
 Mexico peso                               19.6350     0.08
 Chile peso                                  734.5     0.23
 Colombia peso                             3478.34     0.32
 Peru sol                                   3.6098     0.11
 Argentina peso (interbank)                86.3000    -0.10
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)                     153     3.92
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)
