Bonds News
August 6, 2020 / 2:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slides after rate cut; rest of Latam FX falters

Shreyashi Sanyal

5 Min Read

    * Brazil central bank sees little or no room for easing 
    * Chilean peso slips as copper prices fall
    * Mexican peso pares losses on auto output data  

    By Shreyashi Sanyal
    Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell the most among Latin
American currencies on Thursday after the country's central bank
slashed its key lending rate to help an economy devastated by
the coronavirus pandemic. 
    The real fell more than 1% against the dollar after
Copom, the central bank's-rate setting committee, cut rates by
25 basis points to a record-low 2.00% on Wednesday, but warned
there was little or no room for further monetary stimulus.

    Citigroup FX strategists say the central bank is likely
trying to signal that the Selic rate will remain stable for
longer than currently expected by market consensus.
    "We also recognize that an alternative scenario of another
cut of 25bps in September cannot be ruled out as Copom's
inflation forecasts are still below the target."
    Policymakers said recent economic indicators in Brazil point
to a "partial recovery," but noted that uncertainty remains
high, especially around the end of the year when emergency
fiscal stimulus is expected to wind down.
    The latest data showed Brazil's unemployment rate rose to a
three-year high of 13.3%, as the coronavirus-fueled shock to the
economy continued to inflict severe damage on the labor market,
particularly the services sector.
    Other currencies in Latin America weakened as the dollar
 found some ground following data that showed U.S. jobless
claims fell slightly in the latest week after two consecutive
weeks of increases that triggered fears of a stalled recovery in
the labor market.
    Mexico's peso pared back losses after auto production
edged up in July during the second full month that the key
manufacturing industry has reopened following closures caused by
the pandemic, according to data from national statistics agency
INEGI.
    The Chilean peso fell 0.7% after copper prices
drifted lower as investors questioned whether demand would
improve enough to extend a rally beyond two-year highs reached
last month.
    Santiago stocks underperformed peers, as miners
came under pressure, while other equity markets in the region
remained above water.     
    Ecuador negotiated a one-year grace period on a credit line
from the China Development Bank (CDB) that will allow the
country to delay $417 million in payments, the country's finance
minister said on Wednesday.
    In other emerging markets, Lebanon's central bank instructed
banks and financial institutions to extend exceptional dollar
loans at zero interest to individuals and firms impacted by the
Beirut port explosion that caused huge damage across the
capital.    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:    
     Stock indexes               Latest      Daily %
                                              change
 MSCI Emerging Markets             1104.57        0.14
                                            
 MSCI LatAm                        2039.22       -0.35
                                            
 Brazil Bovespa                  103019.39        0.21
                                            
 Mexico IPC                       38020.73        0.31
                                            
 Chile IPSA                        3921.36       -0.28
                                            
 Argentina MerVal                     0.00           0
                                            
 Colombia COLCAP                   1139.00        0.09
                                            
                                                      
        Currencies               Latest      Daily %
                                              change
 Brazil real                        5.3284       -0.68
                                            
 Mexico peso                       22.3840       -0.12
                                            
 Chile peso                          778.9       -0.23
                                            
 Colombia peso                     3780.21       -0.14
 Peru sol                           3.5468       -0.08
                                            
 Argentina peso (interbank)        72.6900       -0.10
                                            
 Argentina peso (parallel)             126        1.59
                                            
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
Editing by Paul Simao)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below