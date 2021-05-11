Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real steadies, EM stocks tumble on inflation worries

By Shreyashi Sanyal, Shashank Nayar

0 Min Read

    * Annual inflation in Brazil jumps to highest since 2016 in
April
    * Chile's economy will grow 12% in the second quarter - poll
    * Mexico expected to leave rates unchanged on Thursday

 (Adds comments, updates prices throughout)
    By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar
    May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real steadied after a fall on
Tuesday following a dovish tone struck by minutes of the central
bank's recent meeting, while fears of a spike in U.S. inflation
knocked down emerging market stocks. 
    Brazil's real edged 0.1% higher after dropping
nearly 1%, while the MSCI's index of Latam currencies
 fell 0.2%. 
    Minutes from the Brazilian central bank's last policy
meeting showed the bank expects to sharply hike interest rates
at its next meeting to check inflation, but suggested it is
unlikely to make an uninterrupted cycle of hikes to a 'neutral'
level.  
    The minutes disappointed investors who were hoping for the
bank to aggressively hike rates to reduce inflationary pressures
next year. Anticipation of this had spurred gains in the real. 
    Official figures showed annual inflation in Brazil rose to
6.8% in April, the highest since 2016, driven by higher
healthcare and pharmaceutical goods prices as well as a rise in
food and drink costs.
    "The breakdown of the data provides reason to think that the
headline rate will fall sharply in the second half of the year,"
said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at
Capital Economics.
    "We think that will allow Copom (Brazilian central bank's
rate-setting committee) to bring its tightening cycle to an end
sooner than most currently expect."    
    The Peruvian sol rose 0.6%, extending gains after
recording its best day in more than five years. Opinion polls
showed the gap closing between socialist front-runner Pedro
Castillo and the right-wing Keiko Fujimori ahead of the June 6
presidential elections.
    Most other commodity-focussed Latin American currencies,
including the Chilean, Mexican and Colombian
 pesos fell 0.2% and 0.8%. 
    Mexico's central bank will likely keep its benchmark
interest rate unchanged at its next monetary policy meeting on
Thursday, as inflation surges well above target during an
economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Reuters poll
showed.
    Chile's economy will grow 12% in the second quarter, a
Central Bank poll forecast showed on Tuesday, while economic
activity in world's top copper producer is set to soar 9.5% in
April alone, the poll of analysts said. 
    The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks fell
1.4%, taking cues from its developed counterparts as investors
worried that a substantially higher-than-expected U.S. inflation
reading on Wednesday could push the Federal Reserve to taper its
massive stimulus measures.    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1949 GMT:
    
         Stock indexes                  Latest    Daily %
                                                  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                   1328.54    -1.32
 MSCI LatAm                              2524.91    -0.05
 Brazil Bovespa                        122591.59     0.56
 Mexico IPC                             49518.16     -0.7
 Chile IPSA                              4519.57    -1.63
 Argentina MerVal                       51143.58   -1.172
 Colombia COLCAP                         1289.02    -1.73
                                                         
             Currencies                 Latest    Daily %
                                                  change
 Brazil real                              5.2270     0.09
 Mexico peso                             19.9685    -0.23
 Chile peso                                  702    -0.73
 Colombia peso                           3709.38    -0.14
 Peru sol                                  3.704     0.45
 Argentina peso (interbank)              93.9500    -0.02
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)                   148     2.70
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru
Editing by Alistair Bell)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up