US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real steady after ministerial reshuffle, jobs data

By Shreyashi Sanyal, Sruthi Shankar

    * Real edges up after six-day losing streak 
    * Strong dollar keeps EM currencies subdued
    * Mexico, Colombia stocks hit by commodity prices 

    March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's real stabilized on Tuesday
after six straight days of losses against the dollar, as
investors reacted to President Jair Bolsonaro's major
ministerial reshuffle amid criticism over his government's
handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
    The real edged up to trade at 5.7279 per dollar,
remaining near the three-week low of 5.806 per dollar hit on
Monday.
    Regional peers including the Mexican peso and
Colombian peso were trading marginally lower as oil
prices slipped and the prospect of a stronger U.S. economic
recovery lifted the dollar.
    Bolsonaro made a series of changes to his cabinet on Monday,
with three ministers leaving the far-right leader's government.
The departures included Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, a China
hawk who faced mounting criticism over his failure to guarantee
additional COVID-19 vaccine supplies for Latin America's largest
economy.
    "Brazil's political outlook is very uncertain and the range
of possible outcome remains quite wide," said analysts at UBS in
a client note. 
    "Risk premiums on Brazilian assets have increased recently,
and we see few reasons for country risk to be priced out in the
foreseeable future."
    Brazil is experiencing its worst phase of the pandemic, with
deaths topping 3,000 a day as a contagious new variant rages
through the country. 
    That, along with a slow vaccination program, has put the
Brazilian currency on track for nearly a 10% decline this
quarter, making it among the worst-performing emerging market
currencies in the past three months. 
    The real got an additional boost on Tuesday after data
showed Brazil's economy added a net 401,639 formal jobs in
February, the highest monthly figure in at least 20 years.

    The Bovespa stock index rose 1.1%, with
travel-related stocks among the top gainers. Tourism operator
CVC Brasil and airlines Gol and Azul
 each jumped about 6%.
    Stock markets in Mexico, Colombia and Chile
 were trading lower, hurt by a drop in commodity
prices. 
     
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1839 GMT:
    
          Stock indexes                   Latest    Daily %
                                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                     1319.06      0.68
 MSCI LatAm                                2279.27      1.51
 Brazil Bovespa                          116640.09      1.06
 Mexico IPC                               47494.79     -0.53
 Chile IPSA                                4913.95     -0.06
 Argentina MerVal                         47849.08     1.287
 Colombia COLCAP                           1317.81     -0.23
                                                            
             Currencies                   Latest    Daily %
                                                     change
 Brazil real                                5.7279      0.66
 Mexico peso                               20.5618      0.23
 Chile peso                                  728.8      0.63
 Colombia peso                                3727     -0.29
 Peru sol                                   3.7708     -0.56
 Argentina peso (interbank)                91.9500     -0.03
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)                     138      2.90
                                                    
 
     

