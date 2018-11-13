Bonds News
November 13, 2018 / 1:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real steady, Mexico peso drops amid uncertainty

3 Min Read

    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's real was steady on Tuesday
against a weaker U.S. dollar, while the Mexican peso extended
losses from the last session amid uncertainty surrounding the
incoming government's policies.
     The real edged lower, while stocks in Sao Paulo
 fell as a decline in oil prices hit energy stocks.
 
    Mexico's peso weakened and hit its lowest in a week
and a half.
    The currency and Mexican stocks had declined in the previous
session on investor worries over the policy proposals of
incoming president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration.


    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1312 MGT
 Stock indexes                            daily %       YTD %
                                           change      change
                              Latest               
 MSCI Emerging Markets           966.27     -0.01      -16.58
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                     2584.95     -0.74       -7.92
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                85215.55     -0.36       11.54
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                           -         -           -
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                     5165.16      0.24        0.24
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal                     -         -           -
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                        -         -           -
                                                   
                                                             
 Currencies                               daily %       YTD %
                                           change      change
                                 Latest            
 Brazil real                     3.7718     -0.09     -13.864
                                                   
 Mexico peso                    20.4530     -0.45       -3.69
                                                   
 Chile peso                      687.25     -0.01      -10.56
                                                   
 Colombia peso                  3195.03     -0.65       -6.67
 Peru sol                             -         -           -
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)           -         -           -
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)
