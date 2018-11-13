EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real steady, Mexico peso drops amid uncertainty

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's real was steady on Tuesday against a weaker U.S. dollar, while the Mexican peso extended losses from the last session amid uncertainty surrounding the incoming government's policies. The real edged lower, while stocks in Sao Paulo fell as a decline in oil prices hit energy stocks. Mexico's peso weakened and hit its lowest in a week and a half. The currency and Mexican stocks had declined in the previous session on investor worries over the policy proposals of incoming president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1312 MGT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 966.27 -0.01 -16.58 MSCI LatAm 2584.95 -0.74 -7.92 Brazil Bovespa 85215.55 -0.36 11.54 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5165.16 0.24 0.24 Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7718 -0.09 -13.864 Mexico peso 20.4530 -0.45 -3.69 Chile peso 687.25 -0.01 -10.56 Colombia peso 3195.03 -0.65 -6.67 Peru sol - - - Argentina peso (interbank) - - - (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)