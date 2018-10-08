EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, stocks rally on Bolsonaro win

By Susan Mathew Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit a two-month high on Monday and stocks jumped after market-preferred presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro's strong first-round win boosted investor confidence that, if elected, he can get Congress to pass a cut in state pensions in order to balace the budget. Far-right Congressman Bolsonaro clinched 46 percent of the votes in the first-round of voting on Sunday, securing a bigger-than-expected 17 percentage points more than his main rival, leftist Fernando Haddad, and confounding poll predictions of a tight fight ahead of the run-off later this month. Bolsonaro's strong victory has boosted confidence of a run-off victory, sending the real higher by 3 percent and the Bovespa stock index as much as 6 percent, on pace for its biggest daily gain since March 2016. "He's got a credible plan for how to deal with two of Brazil's most urgent economic problems: the cost of its pension system and its stock of debt," said Edwin Gutierrez, Head of Emerging Market Sovereign Debt at Aberdeen Standard Investments. But some analysts warn the rally may be limited because the market already rose sharply ahead of Sunday's vote. Also, Commerzbank has said it is not yet clear how much influence Paulo Guedes, Bolsonaro's economist who is expected to be named minister of finance, will actually have on economic policies. The gains in the stock index were driven by state-owned firms. Electricity utility Cemig was the best performer, up 20 percent, while oil firm Petrobras' more than 10 percent rise was the biggest boost. Elsewhere, Argentina's peso rose more than 1 percent, adding to last week's gains of close to 10 percent after the recession-hit economy's government implemented a new economic policy pursuant to a funding deal with the International Monetary Fund. Mexico's peso weakened 0.4 percent, in line with other emerging market currencies, as the dollar inched closer to 14-month highs. A fall in the euro on renewed concerns over Italy's budget plans, and a weakness in global markets led by Chinese stocks on rising Sino-U.S. trade tensions racked up demand for the greenback. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1438 GMT: Stock indexes Daily YTD % change % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1000.76 -0.95 -13.61 MSCI LatAm 2632.96 -0.19 -6.9 Brazil Bovespa 85972.27 4.43 12.53 Mexico IPC 47926.20 -0.26 -2.89 Chile IPSA 5331.10 1.35 1.35 Argentina MerVal 30783.90 2.04 2.39 Colombia IGBC 12440.46 0.1 9.41 Currencies daily YTD % change % Latest change Brazil real 3.7550 2.69 -11.76 Mexico peso 18.8990 -0.43 4.23 Chile peso 681.7 -0.66 -9.84 Colombia peso 3037.05 -0.24 -1.81 Peru sol 3.324 0.00 -2.62 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.3000 1.61 -50.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 37.5 1.33 -48.72 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)