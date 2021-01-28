Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real supported by positive data; Latam FX drops

By Ambar Warrick

    * Latam stocks recover from near 2-month low
    * Copper weakness dents Chile's peso

    Jan 28 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies sank on
Thursday as concerns over the regional spread of the coronavirus
and slow vaccine rollouts weakened sentiment, while positive
data limited losses in Brazil's real.
    The COVID-19 death toll in the Americas reached a million,
with Brazil and Mexico- economic heavyweights in Latin America-
struggling to cope with spiking infections and overloaded
hospitals.
    Mexican and Chilean currencies lost about 0.1%
and 0.3%, respectively, while the MSCI's index of Latin American
currencies fell 0.2% after falling sharply on
Wednesday.
    Losses in Brazil's real were mitigated by positive
employment and lending data that suggested an economic recovery
was underway.
    But the prospect of high government debt and stretched
fiscal spending has reduced appetite for the country's assets.
The rampant spread of the virus has also disrupted economic
activity.
    Brazilian industrial confidence fell in January for the
first time in nine months, a survey showed.
    The U.S. dollar rose as the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine in
the developed world appeared to be delayed, while data showed
the U.S. economy contracted at its worst pace since World War
Two in 2020.
    "The combination of an exhausted reflation theme, agitated
central bankers over local currency dynamics, a sidelined Fed
and fixed income supply pressures should favor a firmer USD in
the coming weeks... additional pressure in risk could exacerbate
a position unwind in the FX space," Mazen Issa, senior FX
strategist at TD Securities wrote in a note.
    Chile's peso was among the worst-performing Latin American
currencies on Thursday after the central bank held interest
rates at ultra-low levels.
    A drop in copper prices- Chile's top export- also weighed on
the peso.
    Mexico's peso came under pressure from weak oil
prices. The country's central bank stressed the need to attract
more investment, and that the country would continue to face
economic uncertainty in 2021.
    Latin American stocks rose in early trade,
recovering from a nearly two-month low.
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest      Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1351.58                -1.45
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2354.43                  0.8
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              116995.36                 0.96
                                        
 Mexico IPC                          -                    -
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4365.28                 -1.2
                                        
 Argentina MerVal                    -                    -
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1374.85                    - Currencies             Latest      Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.3948                 0.12
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.3050                -0.12
                                        
 Chile peso                      741.5                -0.30
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3583.82                 0.57
 Peru sol                       3.6438                    -
                                        
 Argentina peso                87.1100                -0.10
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis)
