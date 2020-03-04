EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real touches new low as Fed rate cut spurs bets of more easing

* Brazil central bank to intervene in FX market on Thursday * Brazil GDP shows 2019 growth slowed, 2020 looks weak * Mexico to speed up spending, spur private investment (Adds comment, updates throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led a slide among Latin American currencies on Wednesday after an emergency interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve spurred expectations of more monetary easing in the region. The real slumped 1.3% to 4.5743 against the dollar , touching a fresh all-time low, while a rebounding greenback added to the currency's woes. The central bank of Latin America's biggest economy said it will auction up to $1 billion foreign exchange swaps contracts on Thursday, the latest FX market intervention amid the real's more than 12% slide this year. An emergency rate cut by the Fed on Tuesday to combat the economic impact from the fast-spreading coronavirus stoked fears that the extent of the fallout might be worse than anticipated and that regional central banks might follow suit. "The Fed took center stage yesterday, offering the markets an unscripted 50bp cut. The reaction probably did not go as well as planned, as equities tanked in the aftermath," said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities. "That said, the Fed's move has kick-started a new wave of easing." Speculation is rife that Brazil's central bank will cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a new low of 4%. Data showed growth in Brazil's economy slowed last year with momentum pointing to a weak 2020, while a separate survey showed the country's dominant services sector expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in February. Mexico's plans to speed up public spending and is urging the private sector to boost investment to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday, adding that the government was working closely with Bank of Mexico to coordinate a suitable response. Stocks in Brazil and Chile rallied strongly, in line with U.S. equities. IRB Brasil Resseguros led losers on Sao Paulo's main index, plunging 34.5% after Berkshire Hathaway denied media reports that it was a shareholder in the Brazilian reinsurer. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1036.76 0.87 MSCI LatAm 2486.49 -0.42 Brazil Bovespa 107012.17 1.4 Mexico IPC 43327.39 2.01 Chile IPSA 4366.36 1.79 Argentina MerVal 37138.96 3.166 Colombia COLCAP 1540.86 1.87 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.5807 -1.54 Mexico peso 19.5550 -0.55 Chile peso 816.6 -1.16 Colombia peso 3476 -0.43 Peru sol 3.4177 0.15 Argentina peso 62.3575 -0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Tom Brown)