EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real weakens as inflation slows; Mexican, Chilean pesos rise

    By Susan Mathew
    Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's real erased early losses on
Tuesday after data showed inflation slowed more than expected,
while Colombia's peso extended losses after Fitch warned the
Andean country was likely to lose its investment grade.  
    But Mexico's peso rose 0.2% to stay near one-month
highs and Chile's peso gained 0.5%, as the dollar
weakened.
    Reaffirmation that Washington and Beijing are committed to
their Phase 1 trade deal, and that the United States is
considering expediting AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate,
saw the greenback lose some of its safe-haven appeal.

    Brazil's real fell 0.3%. Data showed the monthly rate
of inflation in the country slowed in August, according to a
mid-month measure, and the annual rate was still slightly lower
than expected by economists and below the central bank's 2.5%
floor of its target band. 
    Interest rates in Brazil are at record lows, and analysts
warn that recent political uncertainty and jitters about the
country's fiscal position increase the possibility for more
cuts.
    Separate data showed Brazil's balance of payments position
with the rest of the world strengthened in July, with the
12-month current account deficit narrowing to 2% of GDP - the
narrowest gap since November, 2018.
    The real declined on Monday after the government said a
broader package of economy-supporting measures would be delayed
beyond Tuesday.
    "The biggest risk to financial markets will be when
governments and central banks start tapping the breaks with
their pandemic relief efforts," said Edward Moya, senior market
analyst at OANDA. 
    Stocks in Sao Paulo fluctuated and were last down
0.4% as shares of miner Vale shed 1.5% after pension
fund Previ reduced its stake below 5%, and as iron ore prices
fell.
    Tracking a choppy session on Wall Street, the main stock
indexes in Mexico and Chile fell, while
Colombia's COLCAP rose 0.7% to an 11-week high.
    Colombia's currency extended losses after ratings
agency Fitch on Monday said Colombia could lose its investment
grade within two years as the coronavirus pandemic shrinks its
economy.
    Argentina's peso fell to new lows ahead of a Friday
deadline for creditors to approve its bond restructuring deal.
The country's central bank chief on Tuesday said the deal should
help reduce the wide gap between the currency's official and
black market exchange rates. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1424 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1111.70     0.31
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               1963.24     0.07
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa         101939.61    -0.35
                                   
 Mexico IPC              37986.30    -0.11
                                   
 Chile IPSA               3947.45    -0.38
                                   
 Argentina MerVal        46600.90   -0.291
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP          1213.80     0.72
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.6056    -0.26
                                   
 Mexico peso              21.9590     0.09
                                   
 Chile peso                 782.2     0.13
                                   
 Colombia peso            3866.01    -0.33
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.5917    -0.19
                                   
 Argentina peso           73.8000    -0.09
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 
