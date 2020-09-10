Bonds News
September 10, 2020 / 2:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Bumper retail sales lift Brazil's real, Mexican peso at six-month high

Susan Mathew

    By Susan Mathew
    Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's real extended gains to a second
day on Thursday after July retail sales surged to a six-year
high, while other Latin American currencies capitalized on the
dollar's weakness. 
    A jump in the euro, after the European Central Bank
reiterated that there were no foreign exchange targets for the
common currency, weighed on the dollar.
    But elevated weekly jobless claims numbers in the United
States underscored a tough road ahead from the economic damage
wrought by the coronavius pandemic.
    Brazil's real rose half a percent after an increase
retail sales came in four times more than estimated, as easing
of cornavirus-induced lockdowns improved economic activity.
 
    But analysts warn that more pain may be in store for the
real, which is among the worst performing emerging markets
currencies so far this year, down about 24%. 
    "Disagreements over various reform projects against the
background of narrow fiscal and monetary policy leeway act as a
burden. We therefore do not expect a stronger real until next
year at the earliest and after the corona crisis has been priced
out," wrote Commerzbank FX analysts Melanie Fischinger and
You-Na Park-Heger in a note. 
    Mexico's peso rose 0.7% to hit six-month highs,
reaching pre-pandemic levels, and cutting losses this year to
about 11%. 
    Chile's peso touched an over five-week peak. Analysts
expect its central bank to hold the benchmark interest rate
steady at 0.5% for at least the next year and half and see the
rate hitting 1% within two years.
    Argentina's currency slipped, but a risk
indicator showed that investor perception of Argentine debt had
improved since the successful restructuring of foreign and local
sovereign bonds.
    Gains in Peru's sol were more reluctant ahead of a
central bank meeting due later in the day. Credit Suisse
analysts expect the bank to hold the key interest rate at 0.25%
until 2021.   
    "We think the bank will reiterate that it expects inflation
to be contained due to weakness in domestic demand ... The bank
will likely underline that it considers appropriate to keep a
strongly expansive monetary stance for a prolonged period," said
CS analyst Alberto J. Rojas. 
    Stocks in the region were mixed, with Chile's IPSA index
 hitting a near six-month low, while Mexican shares
 rose 0.2%. 
    Brazil's main index was flat as a jump in food
retailer GPA on plans to spin off its Assai wholesale
unit were countered by losses in mining and oil majors. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1414 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1092.08     0.58
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               2019.33     0.74
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa         101011.45    -0.28
                                   
 Mexico IPC              36270.93     0.31
                                   
 Chile IPSA               3737.88     -0.9
                                   
 Argentina MerVal               -        -
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP          1231.11    -0.71
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.2715     0.53
                                   
 Mexico peso              21.2244     0.60
                                   
 Chile peso                764.80     0.38
                                   
 Colombia peso            3694.06     0.31
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.5317     0.14
                                   
 Argentina peso           74.8300    -0.08
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)
