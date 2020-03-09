EMERGING MARKETS-Carnage in Latam as oil plummets; coronavirus fears rise

* Oil slides more than 30% * Mexican peso set for its worst day in 3-1/2 years * Currencies of Colombia, Brazil, Chile at record low * Brazil's Bovespa stock index drops as much as 10% * Other stocks indexes in Latam slump between 3.6% and 10.5% By Susan Mathew March 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso was set for its worst day in 3-1/2 years on Monday and Colombia's peso slumped to a record low as the currencies of major crude oil exporters were hammered after oil lost a third of its value. Oil prices fell as much as 30% after Saudi Arabia slashed its official crude selling price and set plans for a dramatic increase in production following Russia's refusal to help stabilize oil markets. The move shocked markets already reeling under pressure from the coronavirus outbreak. Brazil's real and the Chilean peso both sank to all-time lows. Brazil's central bank said it will continue intervening in the foreign exchange market using all tools at its disposal to whatever extent necessary to ensure the market functions smoothly. Regional stocks plunged in line with a tumble on Wall Street, with Brazil's Bovespa stock index sinking 10%, triggering an automatic 15-minute halt. Preference shares of state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro crashed 24% in what could be their worst day ever after the company cut diesel and gasoline prices following the slump in oil prices, a source said. "The oil price collapse adds a new dimension for fear and uncertainty," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at The Bahnsen Group. "Investors just have to brace for impact until more cards are on the table." The oil shock comes as the fast-spreading coronavirus has been roiling markets for weeks, with the number of infected cases exceeding 110,000 worldwide leading to the suspension of economic activity and adding to fears of a global recession. Colombian oil major Ecopetrol dropped 20%, taking Colombia's main index down 7.2% - on track for its worst day since 2009, when the global financial crisis wreaked havoc across markets. The moves took MSCI's index of emerging market stocks down 5.7%, on track for its biggest percentage drop since 2011. OIL EXPORTERS BEAR THE BRUNT The Mexican peso slipped as much as 8% to touch its lowest since early 2017. Data showed Mexican consumer prices rose 3.70 percent in the year through February, further drifting above the central bank's target rate. "For the Mexican peso, it is also about completely unwinding the very heavy long positions that we've had build up over the last year," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist at Latam FX at Rabobank. While some analysts see Monday's decline as steep enough for the Mexican central bank to hold rates steady next week, some say it may still cut, but by a more cautious 25 basis points, rather than 50 points expected as of last week. "The Mexican central bank will probably announce some options stabilization as in the past, but I don't think they will intervene in the spot market." A scurry to the safety of bonds and the Japanese yen quashed the dollar. Markets have fully priced in a 75-basis-point cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month, hot on the heels of a 50-point cut emergency cut last week. Colombia's peso was set for its worst day ever, down more than 6% to hit a new low of 3,835. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1449 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 954.27 -5.71 MSCI LatAm 2057.87 -10.06 Brazil Bovespa 89296.88 -8.88 Mexico IPC 39667.35 -4.16 Chile IPSA 4076.68 -3.61 Argentina MerVal 31518.59 -10.516 Colombia COLCAP 1394.82 -7.19 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7400 -2.24 Mexico peso 21.0960 -4.71 Chile peso 840.6 -1.71 Colombia peso 3790.84 -5.45 Peru sol 3.498 -0.81 Argentina peso 62.5200 -0.06 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)