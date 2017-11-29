EMERGING MARKETS-Chile peso hits 3-mth low; Mexico, Brazil currencies rise

(Updates with final prices, details from Mexico, Brazil) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso fell to a three-month low on Tuesday, tracking a decline in prices of copper, the country's main export, though other currencies in the region appreciated after testimony from the nominee to run the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Chilean currency declined for a second day, driving it to the weakest levels since August. In the United States, congressional testimony by President Donald Trump's nominee for chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, suggested that interest rates would continue to rise gradually, sticking to the current Fed consensus. The U.S. central bank should "respond decisively" to any new economic crisis, Powell said in a Senate committee hearing on his nomination, positioning himself as an heir to the policies of current Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Mexico's peso closed the day up by 0.25 percent at 18.54 per dollar, while the country's main stock index fell again, closing at its lowest level in more than eight months. Shortly after the market closed, Mexico's government announced that Alejandro Diaz de Leon would replace Agustin Carstens at the head of the central bank. A member of the bank's board, Diaz de Leon was one of the favorites for the post. Diaz de Leon said on Tuesday inflation may not fall as forecast due to recent and future shocks, laying out a cautious stance that may bode for steady or even higher interest rates ahead. Brazil's real gained 0.36 percent against the dollar, while the Bovespa stock index advanced 0.11 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2220 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1144.02 -0.22 32.96 MSCI LatAm 2806.84 -0.02 19.92 Brazil Bovespa 74139.72 0.11 23.10 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 47229.16 -0.1 3.48 Chile IPSA 5061.20 0.57 21.92 Chile IGPA 25447.12 0.43 22.73 Argentina MerVal 26912.15 0.78 59.08 Colombia IGBC 10783.93 -0.36 6.70 Venezuela IBC 851.54 6.59 -97.31 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2087 0.36 1.26 Mexico peso 18.543 0.25 11.87 Chile peso 641.3 -0.5 4.58 Colombia peso 2996.20 0.29 0.18 Peru sol 3.233 0.09 5.60 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.36 -0.37 -8.55 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.09 -0.17 -7.02 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)