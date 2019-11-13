EMERGING MARKETS-Chile peso, stocks slide on unrest; big interest rate cut forecast

* Chile's peso, stocks slide as unrest continues * Chile central bank expected to slash rates -poll * Trump speech feeds worries about global trade * Eletrobras dips after announcing job cuts By Sagarika Jaisinghani Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chile's peso slid for the fifth straight session on Wednesday and the country's stocks tumbled more than 2%, as anti-government unrest showed no signs of letting up and as traders predicted that the central bank would slash interest rates. Most other Latin American currencies eased as a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump had investors fretting anew about Washington's trade war with Beijing. Chilean stocks were on course for biggest weekly decline in two years. A Reuters monthly poll of 55 traders showed on Wednesday that Chile's central bank is expected to slash interest rates to 1.5% by December and even further in 2020. On Tuesday, the Chilean currency hit a record low of 800 to the dollar, and the South American country's finance minister warned of "grave consequences" for the nation's economy after three weeks of often violent unrest. An index of Latin American currencies dipped 0.6% to its lowest level in one-and-a-half months after Trump, in an address to The Economic Club of New York, threatened to impose more tariffs on China if the two sides did not reach a deal. "Trump's comments poured a little bit of cold water on hopes of that preliminary deal the markets were looking forward to," said Edward Glossop, Latin American economist at Capital Economics in London. The Mexican peso dipped about 1% to a one-month low. Brazil's real shed 0.4% against a stronger dollar. The currency has been supported this year by hopes of a landmark pension reform bill that has been President Jair Bolsonaro's top priority. Brazil's Congress officially ratified the bill into law on Tuesday. "Perhaps investors are growing more skeptical to Bolsonaro's reform agenda," Glossop said. "The pension reform is past now and it seems difficult to build that momentum again given political capital has been largely spent." The Mexican central bank meets on Thursday and is widely expected to cut its benchmark lending rate for the third time this year, a Reuters poll showed this week. Shares of Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA fell 2.8% after concluding a $1.1 billion share offering, while state-run utility firm Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA dropped 2.5% as it said it would cut some jobs as part of its proposed privatization. The companies were the top two decliners on the Brazilian stock index, which was also pressured by data showing retail sales volumes, excluding cars and building materials, came in just shy of economists' expectations. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1454 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1043.12 -1.2 MSCI LatAm 2649.40 -1.38 Brazil Bovespa 106005.68 -0.7 Mexico IPC 43060.86 -0.09 Chile SPIPSA 4447.46 -2.13 Argentina MerVal 33331.24 -0.296 Colombia IGBC 13199.32 -0.75 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.1807 -0.35 Mexico peso 19.5231 -1.11 Chile peso 798.7 -2.19 Colombia peso 3449.33 -1.24 Peru sol 3.396 -0.44 Argentina peso (interbank) 59.7500 -0.08 (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)