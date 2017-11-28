EMERGING MARKETS-Chile peso tracks falling copper prices

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso fell to a three-month low on Tuesday, tracking a decline in prices of copper, the country's chief export. Copper futures dropped 1.9 percent as traders booked profits from a recent rally after the industrial metal breached the $7,000 milestone on Monday. The profit-taking triggered declines in the Chilean currency for a second day, driving it to the weakest levels since August. That contrasted with muted moves in other currencies in the region, which kept to tight intervals as investors parsed U.S. congressional testimony by President Donald Trump's nominee for chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. The U.S. central bank should "respond decisively" to any new economic crisis, Powell said in a Senate committee hearing on his nomination, positioning himself as an heir to the policies of current Fed Chair Janet Yellen and her predecessor, Ben Bernanke. Powell added that the Fed is likely to raise rates in December but otherwise provided few clues about the central bank's future actions. "Any hint over the trajectory of interest rates in 2018 will greatly impact markets," Coinvalores brokerage analysts wrote in a client note. Higher U.S. rates could reduce demand for high-yielding currencies. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1147.33 0.26 32.71 MSCI LatAm 2812.92 0.2 19.94 Brazil Bovespa 74455.21 0.54 23.62 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 47151.82 -0.26 3.31 Chile IPSA 5053.14 0.41 21.72 Chile IGPA 25412.74 0.3 22.56 Argentina MerVal 27140.75 0.07 60.43 Colombia IGBC 10783.93 -0.36 6.48 Venezuela IBC 860.62 7.73 -97.29 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2152 0.13 1.06 Mexico peso 18.5910 -0.01 11.58 Chile peso 640.85 -0.43 4.66 Colombia peso 2998.22 0.09 0.11 Peru sol 3.233 0.09 5.60 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.3300 -0.03 -8.40 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.06 0.28 -6.87 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)