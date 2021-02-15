EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean, Colombian FX supported by strong commodity prices

* Chilean, Colombian pesos hit highest since late Jan. * Oil prices hit 13-month high, copper prices at 8-year peak * Mexico's peso slips; MXN not cheap any more -JPM (Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Chilean and Colombian currencies were near one-month highs on Monday as copper and oil prices gained on bets that a global economic recovery this year would bolster demand for commodities. Copper prices jumped to their highest since 2012 as investors continued their buying spree on concerns over rising inflation and stronger-than-expected demand in top metals consumer China. The currency of the world's top producer of the red metal rose 0.4% against a weaker dollar, after logging its best week since December. A central bank poll of traders also said Chile's benchmark interest rate is expected to creep slightly higher in the next 12 months, implying some optimism over economic conditions. Colombia's peso rose 0.2%, bolstered by oil prices hitting a 13-month high as vaccine roll-outs spurred hopes of strong demand in a post-coronavirus world. Colombia's first COVID-19 vaccines - 50,000 from Pfizer - will arrive in the Andean country on Monday afternoon, President Ivan Duque said. The government plans to administer its first dose on Saturday. But data showed the Colombian economy shrank 6.8% in 2020, due to the pandemic. Hopes of more stimulus in the United States and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the globe have bolstered expectations for a steady economic recovery this year and spurred buying of risk-driven assets. Still, Latam assets have lagged their broader peers due to concerns over fiscal health in the region, as well as delays in vaccine programs. Emerging market stocks hit a record high on the reflation trade optimism, while Latam stocks have yet to reach pre-COVID-19 levels. Mexico's peso slipped 0.1% as COVID-19 infections and deaths continued to mount in the country. The total number of cases rose to nearly 2 million as of Sunday, while deaths were at 174,207. But the health ministry said real number of cases and deaths is likely to be significantly higher than the official count. "In short-term models, the currency has now moved back to fair value from being cheap, reducing the risk reward for large MXN "over-weight" positions, said strategists at JP Morgan. While they think the Mexican peso may benefit from a constructive environment for emerging market currencies for a little while, they point to reviews by rating agencies due in the second quarter, potentially reminding investors about issues around indebted state oil firm Pemex, business confidence and oil investment. With markets in Brazil, Argentina as well as the United States closed for local holidays, volumes were thin. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1437.50 0.6 MSCI LatAm 2419.41 0.1 Mexico IPC 44223.73 0.05 Chile IPSA 4619.05 0.43 Colombia COLCAP 1368.02 0.15 Currencies Latest Daily % change Mexico peso 19.9504 -0.10 Chile peso 718.8 0.43 Colombia peso 3489 0.16 Peru sol 3.6437 0.00 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Franklin Paul and Dan Grebler)