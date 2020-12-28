EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean, Colombian pesos outpace Latam FX on commodity gains

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chilean and Colombian currencies outpaced their Latin American peers on Monday, tracking higher copper and oil prices as demand prospects improved after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus relief package. Trump late on Sunday signed the $2.3 trillion relief and spending bill, restoring unemployment benefits to millions, after backing down from a fight with lawmakers that could have shut down the federal government. Chile's peso added 0.6% to the dollar. The country is the world's largest exporter of copper. Prices of copper, which is a bellwether for global economic activity, rose for a third straight session as the passing of the stimulus bill raised hopes of improving demand trends in the near term, even as the rapid spread of the coronavirus weighed on sentiment. Crude exporter Colombia's peso rose 0.5%, tracking gains in oil prices after the signing of the stimulus bill. MSCI's basket of Latin American currencies dropped nearly 0.7% while stocks edged higher in subdued holiday trade. Brazil's real fell 1.2%, while the Mexican peso fell 1% . Mexico's peso dropped after its government issued new regulations to limit the ability of private companies to import fuel, according to a weekend decree, fanning concerns that the move may unduly benefit national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex). The real reversed early gains even after Brazil's industrial confidence in December rose to its highest in over a decade, as the sector continues to rebound strongly from the coronavirus lockdown, a survey showed on Monday. Most other global risk assets gained as investors cheered a last-minute trade deal signed between Britain and the European Union last week, just seven days before London exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1251.85 -0.27 MSCI LatAm 2405.85 -0.79 Brazil Bovespa 118376.25 0.48 Mexico IPC 43660.37 0.66 Chile IPSA 4175.29 0.99 Argentina MerVal 51266.13 -0.684 Colombia COLCAP 1420.40 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2953 -1.71 Mexico peso 20.0981 -1.20 Chile peso 710.1 0.48 Colombia peso 3492.3 0.59 Peru sol 3.614 -0.11 Argentina peso 83.9000 -0.64 (interbank) (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)