EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean, Colombian pesos rise; Brazil's real at near 1-mth low

By Ambar Warrick

    * Brazil central bank intervenes in currency markets
    * Oil, copper prices benefit Chilean, Colombian FX
    * Latam stocks gain, tracking Wall Street
    * Argentine assets sink on agriculture export delay

 (Adds market details, updates prices)
    Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chilean and Colombian currencies outpaced
their Latin American peers in slim trade on Monday, tracking
higher copper and oil prices as demand prospects improved after
U.S. President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus relief package.
    Brazil's real sank as much as 1.8% to a near
one-month low to the dollar, prompting central bank intervention
to stabilize the currency. The bank had vowed to support the
real through the expected year-end unwinding of positions on the
currency.
    The real shrugged off data that showed industrial confidence
in December rose to its highest level in over a decade.

    Trump late on Sunday signed the $2.3 trillion relief and
spending bill, which implied positive economic prospects and
high near-term liquidity in the world's largest economy.

    This in turn fed in to commodity prices, especially copper
and oil, even as the rapid spread of the coronavirus weighed on
sentiment. Copper and oil demand is considered to be a
bellwether of economic outlook.
    Chile's peso added 0.2% to the dollar. The country is
the world's largest exporter of copper. Crude exporter
Colombia's peso rose 0.5%.
    Other currencies in the region retreated, with MSCI's basket
of Latin American currencies shedding 0.7%.
Regional stocks rose, tracking record highs on
Wall Street.
    While improving risk appetite and sustained fiscal and
monetary support have helped Latin American assets rally off
lows hit due to the pandemic, they are still set to end the year
lower due to concerns over fiscal health, as well as a second
wave of coronavirus infections. 
    Mexico's peso dropped after the country's government
issued new regulations to limit the ability of private companies
to import fuel, according to a weekend decree, fanning concerns
that the move may unduly benefit national oil company Petroleos
Mexicanos (Pemex).
    Argentine stocks and the peso tumbled after
the loading of more than 140 agricultural export ships in
Argentina was stalled by a port-side oilseed workers' strike.
Agricultural exports are a crucial source of foreign exchange
for the country, which has been struggling to restructure its
sovereign debt for most of this year.
    Most other global risk assets gained as investors cheered a
last-minute trade deal signed between Britain and the European
Union last week, just seven days before London exits one of the
world's biggest trading blocs.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest     Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1252.48              -0.22
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2428.29               0.13
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              119098.33                1.1
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   43792.57               0.97
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4180.98               1.13
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             50566.53             -2.039
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1426.89               0.33 Currencies             Latest     Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.2576              -1.00
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.0350              -0.89
                                        
 Chile peso                      711.9               0.22
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3496.25               0.47
 Peru sol                        3.617              -0.19
                                        
 Argentina peso                83.9000              -0.64
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
    

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)
