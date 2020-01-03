EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean, Mexican pesos hit 2-week lows as Middle East tensions grip

By Shreyashi Sanyal Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Chilean and Mexican pesos slid to two-week lows against the dollar as investors turned risk averse after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, causing tensions to flare in the Middle East. Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, died in a strike on Baghdad airport, prompting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to vow harsh revenge. "It (Iran) would certainly have to weigh the risk of a significant military conflict with the U.S., a possibility that market participants may now have to take into account," Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank wrote in a note. MSCI's index for Latin American stocks fell 0.6%, while currencies in the region dropped 0.4%. A cooling of trade tensions between the United States and China had helped raise demand for riskier Latin American assets, with the equity index poised to register its fifth straight week in the black. The Latin American currencies index, on the other hand, is set to snap a four-week winning streak as it eyed a flat end to the week. Chile's peso was 1.1% weaker at 761.65 to the dollar, its softest level since Dec. 16. Mexico's peso weakened to 19.036 to the dollar. Mexico's creditworthiness came under increasing scrutiny in 2019, with two rating agencies flipping their sovereign outlook for the country to negative and one downgrading its rating. Investors are now worried that Mexico and state-run oil company Pemex could risk downgrades in 2020. The Brazilian real slipped on Friday. Data showed on Thursday, Brazil's trade surplus shrank 20% to $46.67 billion last year, as upwardly revised exports in recent months failed to mask a widespread slump in overseas demand for Brazilian goods over the course of 2019. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1453 GMT: Stock Latest Daily % change indexes MSCI Emerging Markets 1124.11 -0.35 MSCI LatAm 2965.57 -0.61 Brazil Bovespa 118188.39 -0.32 Mexico IPC 44290.39 -0.33 Chile IPSA 4765.44 -0.81 Argentina MerVal 40696.47 -0.99 Colombia IGBC 1651.05 -0.47 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.0463 -0.53 Mexico peso 18.9046 -0.38 Chile peso 758.8 -1.07 Colombia peso 3266.57 -0.54 Peru sol 3.3098 -0.33 Argentina peso (interbank) 59.8150 0.00 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)