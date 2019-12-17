EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso firms as copper prices scale seven-month highs

* Latam stocks, currencies rise as sentiment stays positive * Chile's peso climbs for fifth straight day * Brazil real slips after rising in the previous session * Brazil equities track oil prices higher By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shreyashi Sanyal Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso led Latin American currencies higher on Tuesday, tracking a rise in copper prices, while stocks in the region kept up a 15-day winning streak on a broader improvement in global sentiment after a U.S.-China trade deal. Chile's peso firmed 0.6% in its fifth straight day of gains as copper prices hit a seven-month high on potential shortages next year due to production problems. The Latin American country is the biggest exporter of the industrial metal. "Historically, the relationship between the Chilean peso and copper prices has been very, very strong," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist, Latam FX at Rabobank. "We did see that relationship break down a few months ago, but that does not seem to be the case today. We are also seeing certain political pressures starting to ease slightly in Chile." The currency was battered earlier in the quarter by violent protests that led to more than 25,000 people being detained. It found some support last month after the government intervened with a stimulus program, but is still off about 6% from Oct. 21. A basket of Latin American currencies was up about 0.1%, on course to log its eighth straight session of gains. Its counterpart tracking stocks was up 0.2%, led higher by Brazilian equities, which followed oil prices higher. Investor appetite for riskier assets has improved after two main hurdles to economic growth were lifted last week: escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and concerns about Britain's departure from the European Union. Global stocks scaled record highs on Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's landslide victory was perceived as paving the way for a smoother Brexit, but pulled back on Tuesday after his willingness to take a hard line on negotiating the future trade relationship raised fears of a hard exit. Market participants were also looking for more details about the Sino-U.S. trade pact announced on Friday. The deal, which suspended tariffs due to take effect on Dec. 15, is yet to be formally signed by the two sides. The Brazilian real eased against a firmer dollar after surging in the previous session, while the Colombian peso rose about 0.3%. The Mexican peso was flat ahead of a central bank policy decision on Thursday, where it is expected to lower its key interest rate again as the economy stagnates, according to a Reuters poll. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1102.20 1.31 MSCI LatAm 2849.83 0.23 Brazil Bovespa 112070.54 0.16 Mexico IPC - - Chile SPIPSA 4835.21 -0.84 Argentina MerVal 36842.72 -2.066 Colombia Colcap 1626.62 -0.33 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.0681 -0.18 Mexico peso 18.9220 0.02 Chile peso 757.65 0.44 Colombia peso 3343.54 0.16 Peru sol 3.3488 0.07 Argentina peso (interbank) 59.8150 0.01 (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)