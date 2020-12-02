Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso gains ground as Latam FX rally cools

By Ambar Warrick, Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Brazil's industrial output rises in October
    * Chile's peso supported by strong copper prices
    * Brazil's Vale sinks after iron ore production forecast

    Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and Mexico's peso stepped
back from recent gains on Wednesday in a sign that currency
markets may have priced in positive developments on coronavirus
vaccines, while Chile's peso rose as elevated copper prices
offset weak economic data.
    The real fell 0.3% against the dollar after surging
more than 7% in November, while the Mexican peso dropped 0.2%.
    Markets made few gains on news that Britain had approved the
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, having
already rallied through November on a series of positive vaccine
updates, as well as U.S. political developments.
    But the prospect of vaccine rollouts and an eventual return
to economic normality pointed to steady gains for risk-driven
assets, particularly in emerging markets.
    Positive economic readings from Latam's largest economies
have also indicated the beginnings of an economic recovery in
the region, improving prospects for regional markets.
    "Many EMs will likely benefit from strengthening capital
inflows, improving external positions, USD weakness and low U.S.
yields, which alongside vaccine rollout will provide a conducive
environment for EM asset market gains," analysts at TD
Securities wrote in a note. 
    "Risks of over extended fiscal and monetary policy easing
will need to be watched closely."
    Foreign investors poured a record $76.5 billion into
emerging market portfolios in November, the Institute of
International Finance said in a report on Tuesday.
    Chile's peso rose 0.5%, shrugging off data on Tuesday
that showed that Chile's economic activity fell 1.2% in October
from a year ago.
    Strong copper prices - which recently hit a seven-year high
- supported the peso, given that the metal is Chile's top
export.
    Regional stock markets rose slightly, tracking strength in
global equities as the prospect of fresh U.S. stimulus also
aided risk-driven assets.
    Brazilian stocks rose 0.7% after data showed
Brazil's industrial output rose 1.1% in October from September.

    "The overall picture is that Brazil's economy has fared
reasonably well so far in the fourth quarter," said William
Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
    "The most pressing risk to the outlook now is that the
recent rise in COVID-19 cases trigger further containment
measures, which hit activity over the next few months (at least
until the distribution of vaccines)."
    Iron ore company Vale's shares fell 2.2% after it
said it expects to produce 315-335 million tonnes of iron ore in
2021 after producing 300-305 million tonnes this year, missing a
previously lowered 2020 target of at least 310 million tonnes.

    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies: 
           Stock indexes                   Latest   Daily %
                                                    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                     1228.14     0.34
 MSCI LatAm                                2303.60     0.69
 Brazil Bovespa                          111584.73     0.70
 Mexico IPC                               43446.78     1.28
 Chile IPSA                                4157.21     1.13
 Argentina MerVal                         55502.90    1.074
 Colombia COLCAP                           1296.64      0.9
                                                           
              Currencies                   Latest   Daily %
                                                    change
 Brazil real                                5.2449    -0.34
 Mexico peso                               20.0449    -0.13
 Chile peso                                  755.7     0.49
 Colombia peso                             3523.37     0.66
 Peru sol                                   3.6087     0.00
 Argentina peso (interbank)                81.4800    -0.05
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)                     149     2.68
                                                    
 
    

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru.
Editing by Jane Merriman and Grant McCool)
