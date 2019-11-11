EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso at 16-yr low on constitution overhaul; Latam assets retreat

* Bolivian President Evo Morales steps down * Colombian markets closed for a local holiday * Stocks fall on U.S.-China trade deal uncertainty (Updates prices, adds market details) By Medha Singh Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chilean assets tumbled on Monday to lead Latin American markets lower as the country braces for a constitutional makeover after weeks of political unrest, while uncertainty over a U.S.-China trade deal kept investors away from riskier assets. Chile's peso weakened 1.5% to hit its lowest point since March 2003, adding to a more than 6% loss in the last three weeks. Chilean stocks fell 1.5%. The Chilean government agreed to write a new constitution, bowing to one aspect of demands made by protesters who have called for an end to social injustices and inequality in demonstrations that often turned violent. Opponents of the overhaul, however, say the current charter has been a pillar of stability for Chile, among the region's strongest and most investor-friendly economies. "The fact that the slowdown in economic activity and the fall in inflation pressures occurred prior to the protests, only increased investors' concerns and exacerbated the peso's decline," said Simon Harvey, FX analyst at Monex. In more political drama for the region, Bolivian President Evo Morales stepped down after weeks of protests over a disputed Oct. 20 election, as a report from the Organization of American States revealed serious irregularities in the ballot. For market participants, the unrest presents some buying opportunity as those assets grow cheaper, said Ed Al-Hussainy, a senior currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle. Among other Latin American currencies, Brazil's real rose 0.6% to recover from its worst week in three months, while Mexico's peso, sensitive to trade headlines, edged slightly lower. Stocks in the region mostly fell as broader market sentiment was dented by less-than-encouraging comments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a trade deal with China. Mexico's IPC index as well as Argentina's Merval fell between 0.3% and 1%, but Brazil's Bovespa bucked the trend to climb 0.5% higher. Market activity remained muted as bond markets were closed in the United States for Veterans Day, while Colombian markets were closed for a local holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1926 GMT: Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1052.64 -1.15 MSCI LatAm 2739.34 -0.03 Brazil Bovespa 108125.86 0.46 Mexico IPC 43582.75 -0.27 Chile SPIPSA 4620.65 -1.5 Argentina MerVal 33751.27 -1.113 Colombia IGBC - - Currencies daily % Latest change Brazil real 4.1375 0.73 Mexico peso 19.1239 -0.14 Chile peso 754.5 -1.06 Colombia peso - - Peru sol 3.361 -0.06 Argentina peso 59.5000 0.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Medha Singh and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)