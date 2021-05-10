Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso, Brazil's real propped up by commodity rally

By Shashank Nayar

0 Min Read

    May 10 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks
gained on Monday, led by surging metal and oil prices on hopes
of rising demand and a weaker dollar, while Brazil's real
hovered near four-month highs after marking its strongest week
this year.
    Chile's peso was the top performer, rising 0.5% to
its highest level since July 2019 as copper prices scaled record
highs. 
    "The global boom in industrial metal prices – especially
copper – is clearly a boon that generates about $4 billion in
monthly exports for Chile," said Chris Turner, global head of
markets at ING in a note.
    Consumer prices in Chile are expected to nudge up 0.3% in
May, according to a central bank poll of traders, while
inflation in 12 months is expected to hit 3.05%.
    Brazil's real rose 0.3%, hovering near a
four-month high as prices of iron ore - a top export - hit
record highs.
    With economic growth set to speed up in top iron ore buyer
China, investors have been pricing in higher demand for the
steel-making material. 
    Shares of Brazilian iron ore miners Vale,
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and USIMINAS
 rallied between 3.6% to 5%, pushing the Bovespa index
 to a near four-month high. 
    The currencies of oil exporters Mexico and Colombia
 firmed 0.1% and 0.6% respectively, as oil prices jumped
after a cyberattack forced the shutdown of major fuel pipelines
in the United States and raised concerns about supply
disruption.
    Other Latin American currencies like the Argentine peso
 slipped 0.1% while the Peruvian sol was unchanged.
    Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said he hoped a new,
sustainable deal with the International Monetary Fund that would
allow his heavily indebted country to develop can be reached
soon.
    MSCI's index of emerging market currencies
rose 0.4% to a record high, while stocks rose to a
10-day high, with risk-driven assets set to benefit largely from
loose monetary policy in the developed world. 
    The dollar held at 2-1/2 month lows on Monday as a weak U.S.
employment report spurred investors to unwind growing long
positions in the greenback, and pushing flows into high-yield,
high-risk assets.
   
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
 Stock indexes       Latest   Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging       1354.13                             0.41
 Markets                      
 MSCI LatAm          2525.16                             0.27
                              
 Brazil Bovespa      122483.                             0.36
                          95  
 Mexico IPC          -        -
 Chile IPSA           4618.8                                0
                              
 Argentina MerVal    NOT      NOT AVAILABLE
                     AVAILAB  
                     LE       
 Colombia COLCAP     1281.93                                0
                              
                                                             
 Currencies          Latest   Daily % change
 Brazil real          5.2229                             0.27
 Mexico peso           19.88                              0.1
                              
 Chile peso            691.6                             0.53
                              
 Colombia peso       3726.32                             0.56
                              
 Peru sol               3.81                                0
 Argentina peso        93.92                            -0.07
 (interbank)                  
                              
 

 (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)
