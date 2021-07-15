Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso falls on dovish c.bank outlook, Latam FX rally cools

By Ambar Warrick

    * Chilean c.bank sees below-neutral policy for next 2 years
    * Magazine Luiza leads Brazil stocks higher
    * Mexican peso under pressure from recent COVID spike

    July 15 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led losses across Latin
American currencies on Thursday as the central bank indicated
that monetary policy would remain loose for longer, while most
other units came off a series of strong sessions.
    The peso dropped 1.2% as the central bank projected
monetary policy to remain below neutral levels for the next two
years here.
 This came after the bank hiked rates to 0.75%, citing a pickup
in local economic growth and inflation.
    Still, the dovish outlook means Chilean lending rates will
largely lag their emerging market peers. Brazil and Mexico, for
instance, have hiked rates to 4.25% each this year, as economic
growth and inflation heats up.
    While Chile's interest rates sinking to 0.5% have been a
symptom of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank had been steadily
cutting rates since mid- to late-2019 as a series of violent
anti-government protests disrupted economic activity.
    Focus is now on the drafting process of a new Chilean
constitution, which investors fear could introduce radical
changes to market policy.
    "We see very limited value in the monetary policy
committee’s dovish unconditional medium-term guidance,
particularly in the context of fiscal policy in hyper-drive,"
Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.
    "A significant improvement in the COVID backdrop, above
target headline and core inflation and supportive external
backdrop have reduced to a very significant extent the need for
monetary policy to continue to support the recovery."
    Goldman Sachs sees Chilean rates between 1.5% to 1.75% by
end-2021, while Credit Suisse sees them at 1.5%.
    
    MSCI's index of Latin American currencies
dropped 0.3% after rallying nearly 3% this week, as strong
regional economic growth and positive cues from commodity
markets helped offset fears of early policy tightening by the
U.S. Federal Reserve. 
    The index had surged 1.2% on Wednesday after Fed Chair
Jerome Powell reassured markets that monetary policy would stay
loose for the time being. 
    Mexico's peso fell 0.4% on Thursday, coming under
pressure from a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. 
    Brazil's real fell 0.2% after surging 1.8% on
Wednesday, driven by a sharp upgrade to annual economic growth
forecasts by the government. 
    Latin American stocks rose slightly in early trade. Magazine
Luiza jumped 5.9%, leading gains across Brazil stocks
, after it said it will raise more funds and buy
e-commerce company Kabum Comercio Eletronico for 1 billion reais
($196.53 million).

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
                              Latest     Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1349.97               0.88
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2606.88               0.14
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              128552.59               0.11
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   49796.87               0.73
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4147.81              -0.25
                                        
 Argentina MerVal                    -                  -
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1279.09              -0.42 Currencies             Latest     Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.0934              -0.19
                                        
 Mexico peso                   19.9557              -0.44
                                        
 Chile peso                     753.55              -1.18
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3808.92              -0.50
 Peru sol                        3.965              -0.29
                                        
 Argentina peso                96.1800              -0.02
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
    
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
