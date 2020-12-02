Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso gains while Latam FX rally cools

By Ambar Warrick

    * Brazil's industrial output rises in Oct
    * Chile's peso supported by strong copper prices
    * Brazil's Vale sinks after iron ore production forecast

    Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and Mexico's peso stepped
back from recent gains on Wednesday in a sign that currency
markets may have priced in positive developments on coronavirus
vaccines, while Chile's peso rose as elevated copper prices
offset weak economic data.
    The real was flat to the dollar after surging more
than 7% in November, while the Mexican peso fell 0.4%.
    Markets made few gains on news that Britain had approved the
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, having
already rallied through November on a series of positive vaccine
updates, as well as U.S. political developments.
    But the prospect of vaccine rollouts and an eventual return
to economic normality pointed to steady gains for risk-driven
assets, particularly in emerging markets.
    Positive economic readings from Latam's largest economies
have also indicated the beginnings of an economic recovery in
the region, improving prospects for regional markets.
    "Many EMs will likely benefit from strengthening capital
inflows, improving external positions, USD weakness and low U.S.
yields, which alongside vaccine rollout will provide a conducive
environment for EM asset market gains," analysts at TD
Securities wrote in a note. 
    "Risks of over extended fiscal and monetary policy easing
will need to be watched closely."
    Foreign investors poured a record $76.5 billion into
emerging market portfolios in November, the Institute of
International Finance said in a report on Tuesday.
    Chile's peso rose 0.6%, shrugging off data on Tuesday
that showed that Chile's economic activity fell 1.2% in October
from a year ago.
    Strong copper prices - which recently hit a seven-year high
- supported the peso, given that the metal is Chile's top
export.
    Regional stock markets rose slightly, tracking strength in
global equities as the prospect of fresh U.S. stimulus also
aided risk-driven assets.
    Brazilian stocks rose 0.3% after data showed
Brazil's industrial output rose 1.1% in October from September.

    Iron ore company Vale's shares fell 1.7% after it
said it expects to produce 315-335 million tonnes of iron ore in
2021 after producing 300-305 million tonnes this year, missing a
previously lowered 2020 target of at least 310 million tonnes.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest      Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1227.40                 0.28
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2293.67                 0.26
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              111725.23                 0.29
                                        
 Mexico IPC                          -                    -
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4108.16                -0.06
                                        
 Argentina MerVal                    -                    -
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1285.12                    - Currencies             Latest      Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.2199                 0.13
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.1053                -0.43
                                        
 Chile peso                      755.2                 0.56
                                        
 Colombia peso                  3542.6                 0.11
 Peru sol                       3.6028                 0.17
                                        
 Argentina peso                81.4600                -0.02
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
    

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane
Merriman)
