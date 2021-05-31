EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso outperforms; Peru's sol drops ahead of elections

(Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal May 31 (Reuters) - Chile's peso outperformed Latin American peers on Monday as prices for the country's top export, copper, rose on supply concerns, while the Peruvian sol fell ahead of final round presidential elections on June 6. The Chilean peso rose 0.2% as a strike by a union of remote operations workers at BHP's Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile disrupted supply. On the month, however, the currency in on track to mark losses of about 1.7% with a crackdown in China in the past few weeks after the government's vow to stabilize commodity prices hit copper prices. Peru's sol fell 0.7% to 3.8348 per dollar in low volumes owing to a market holiday in United States. Peru's two presidential candidates, right-wing Keiko Fujimori and socialist Pedro Castillo, are neck-and-neck in opinion polls. The election could tilt the country, a relative safe haven for investors in Latin America, sharply to the left or see the Fujimori family return to power. Eyes are also on mid-term elections in Mexico, also on June 6, to see if President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's party gets a super majority, an outcome that would leave little opposition to carry out proposed reforms to the detriment of markets. The Mexican peso fell 0.1% but was on course for its third straight month of gains. In Brazil, the real was down 0.1% at 5.2191 against the dollar. But the currency is up about 4% this month, among the best monthly performers in May. "The uncertainty in the pandemic outlook and high fiscal noises still make us estimate the USD/BRL at 5.35 by end-21 and 5.20 by end-22," said strategists at Rabobank in a client note. Most Latin American currencies are set to mark gains for the month. "We expect the cyclical (global economic) recovery momentum to persist in the second half of the year, albeit with some bouts of volatility as the (U.S. Federal Reserve) prepares the market for the discussion over tapering bond purchases," said strategists at UBS. Among stocks, gains in Brazil's Bovespa were led by iron ore miner Vale, which tracked the steel-making ingredient's prices higher. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1849 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1376.87 1.18 MSCI LatAm 2561.70 0.82 Brazil Bovespa 125884.74 0.26 Mexico IPC 50916.56 1.75 Chile IPSA 4288.13 0.69 Argentina MerVal 59207.96 -0.008 Colombia COLCAP 1212.58 0.49 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2191 -0.13 Mexico peso 19.9350 -0.15 Chile peso 722.3 0.19 Colombia peso 3705.75 0.00 Peru sol 3.8348 -0.65 Argentina peso (interbank) 94.6800 -0.12 Argentina peso (parallel) 154 1.95 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)