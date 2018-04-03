FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 3:46 PM / a day ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia peso rebounds to 3-yr high as crude rises

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    BRASILIA, April 3 (Reuters) - The Colombian peso on Tuesday
followed crude prices to a nearly three-year high, rebounding
from the previous day's selloff.
    Still, the mood across global financial markets was cautious
as concerns over a United States-China trade war
lingered.
    The peso firmed 1.2 percent to 2,773 to the dollar,
leading gains among Latin American currencies and recovering
from a 0.6 percent drop the day before.
    The rebound was largely underpinned by an upswing in oil
prices, which had posted their biggest one-day fall in almost a
year the day before.
    China announced last week it would slap extra tariffs on 128
U.S. products, deepening a dispute between the world's two
biggest economies and triggering a sellof in risky assets.
    Currencies were mostly stronger, while stock markets
throughout the region traded higher.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was up 0.6
percent, as shares of Vale SA extended their recent
rally in the wake of a new dividend policy. State-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA also rose, supported
by the advance in crude futures.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT:
 Stock indexes                              daily %    YTD %
                                  Latest     change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            1170.98      0.13     0.95
                                                     
 MSCI LatAm                       3039.59      0.72      6.7
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                  85173.74       0.6    11.48
 Mexico IPC                      46065.13      0.52    -6.66
 Chile IPSA                       5514.03      0.21    -0.91
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                      27623.29       0.2    -1.28
 Argentina MerVal                31179.98      0.21     3.71
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                   11576.91      0.96     1.81
                                                     
                                                            
 Currencies                                 daily %    YTD %
                                             change   change
                                   Latest            
 Brazil real                       3.3166     -0.15    -0.10
                                                     
 Mexico peso                      18.1740      0.34     8.39
                                                     
 Chile peso                         602.7      0.37     1.98
                                                     
 Colombia peso                    2773.83      1.18     7.50
 Peru sol                           3.225      0.06     0.37
                                                     
 Argentina peso (interbank)       20.1650     -0.07    -7.76
                                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel)          20.72      0.19    -7.19
                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski
Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
