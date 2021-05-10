EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian, Mexican pesos rise on commodity rally, Chilean peso retreats

* Higher oil prices support Mexican and Colombian pesos * MSCI EMFX index hits record high * Dollar hovers at 10-week lows (Updates prices throughout) By Shashank Nayar May 10 (Reuters) - The Colombian and Mexican pesos firmed on Monday on surging oil and a weaker dollar, while the Chilean peso fell along with other Latin American currencies by late afternoon trading. The currencies of oil exporters Colombia and Mexico firmed 1.2% and 0.3% respectively, as oil prices jumped after a cyberattack forced the shutdown of major fuel pipelines in the United States and raised concerns about supply disruption. Chile's peso fell 0.2% after hitting its highest level since July 2019 earlier in the session after copper prices slipped as bullish investors who recently entered the surging market became nervous about a possible correction. Consumer prices in Chile are expected to nudge up 0.3% in May, according to a central bank poll of traders, while inflation in 12 months is expected to hit 3.05%. Brazil's real edged 0.1% higher, hovering near a four-month high as prices of iron ore - a top export - hit record highs. With economic growth set to speed up in top iron ore buyer China, investors have been pricing in higher demand for the steel-making material. ] Other Latin American currencies like the Argentine peso slipped 0.1%. Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said he hoped a new, sustainable deal with the International Monetary Fund that would allow his heavily indebted country to develop can be reached soon. MSCI's index of emerging market currencies rose 0.4% to a record high, while stocks rose to a 10-day high, with risk-driven assets set to benefit largely from loose monetary policy in the developed world. The dollar fell to 10-week lows on Monday as a weak U.S. employment report spurred investors to unwind growing long positions in the greenback, and pushing flows into high-yield, high-risk assets. Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1346.35 -0.16 MSCI LatAm 2526.20 0.31 Brazil Bovespa 121909.03 -0.11 Mexico IPC 49835.98 1.19 Chile IPSA 4595.35 -0.51 Argentina MerVal 51750.27 0.643 Colombia COLCAP 1311.73 2.32 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2257 0.11 Mexico peso 19.8924 0.04 Chile peso 696.4 -0.16 Colombia peso 3704.18 1.17 Peru sol 3.7208 2.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 93.9200 -0.07 Argentina peso (parallel) 149 1.34 (Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Grant McCool)