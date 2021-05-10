Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian, Mexican pesos rise on commodity rally, Chilean peso retreats

By Shashank Nayar

    * Higher oil prices support Mexican and Colombian pesos
    * MSCI EMFX index hits record high
    * Dollar hovers at 10-week lows

    May 10 (Reuters) - The Colombian and Mexican pesos firmed on
Monday on surging oil and a weaker dollar, while the Chilean
peso fell along with other Latin American currencies by late
afternoon trading. 
    The currencies of oil exporters Colombia and Mexico
 firmed 1.2% and 0.3% respectively, as oil prices jumped
after a cyberattack forced the shutdown of major fuel pipelines
in the United States and raised concerns about supply
disruption.
    Chile's peso fell 0.2% after hitting its highest
level since July 2019 earlier in the session after copper prices
 slipped as bullish investors who recently entered the surging
market became nervous about a possible correction. 
    Consumer prices in Chile are expected to nudge up 0.3% in
May, according to a central bank poll of traders, while
inflation in 12 months is expected to hit 3.05%.
    Brazil's real edged 0.1% higher, hovering near
a four-month high as prices of iron ore - a top export - hit
record highs.
    With economic growth set to speed up in top iron ore buyer
China, investors have been pricing in higher demand for the
steel-making material. ]
    Other Latin American currencies like the Argentine peso
 slipped 0.1%. 
    Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said he hoped a new,
sustainable deal with the International Monetary Fund that would
allow his heavily indebted country to develop can be reached
soon.
    MSCI's index of emerging market currencies
rose 0.4% to a record high, while stocks rose to a
10-day high, with risk-driven assets set to benefit largely from
loose monetary policy in the developed world. 
    The dollar fell to 10-week lows on Monday as a weak U.S.
employment report spurred investors to unwind growing long
positions in the greenback, and pushing flows into high-yield,
high-risk assets.
   
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies: 
    
        Stock indexes                Latest    Daily %
                                               change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                1346.35    -0.16
 MSCI LatAm                           2526.20     0.31
 Brazil Bovespa                     121909.03    -0.11
 Mexico IPC                          49835.98     1.19
 Chile IPSA                           4595.35    -0.51
 Argentina MerVal                    51750.27    0.643
 Colombia COLCAP                      1311.73     2.32
                                                      
           Currencies                Latest    Daily %
                                               change
 Brazil real                           5.2257     0.11
 Mexico peso                          19.8924     0.04
 Chile peso                             696.4    -0.16
 Colombia peso                        3704.18     1.17
 Peru sol                              3.7208     2.40
 Argentina peso (interbank)           93.9200    -0.07
                                               
 Argentina peso (parallel)                149     1.34
                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alison Williams and Grant McCool)
