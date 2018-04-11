EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso gains on oil, Mideast tensions

(Updates prices, adds news in Mexico and Venezuelan inflation data) BRASILIA, April 11 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso led Latin American currency gains as oil prices surged over tensions in the Middle East, but responses in other regional markets were muted amid broader caution as the United States threatened military action in Syria. The Colombian peso, already near a three-year high, rose 1.93 percent to 2719.25 to the dollar as oil prices climbed after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to fire missiles at Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack. Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it intercepted missiles over its capital, Riyadh, as Yemen's Houthis have stepped up missile attacks on the kingdom, bolstering the oil rally. Colombia's stock market mirrored the gains with the IGBC index rising 1.57 percent. Amid mostly flat Latin American markets, Brazil's Bovespa index rose 0.87 percent after the country's Supreme Court put off consideration of a petition that could potentially free former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was jailed on Saturday on a corruption conviction. Lula leads opinion polls for the October presidential election but is seen by markets as potentially derailing the country's austerity efforts. Mexico's peso currency and its benchmark stock index both rose Wednesday on optimism that a deal on an updated North American Free Trade Agreement will be reached. The Mexican peso was up 0.24 percent, while the country's S&P/BMV IPC index rose 0.42 percent. In Venezuela, prices rose 454 percent during the first three months 2018, according to the country's opposition-led National Assembly, whose numbers are broadly in line with those of independent economists. The once-prosperous South American country is undergoing an economic crisis, with millions of people suffering from food shortages, hyperinflation and a currency that weakens significantly every day. Annual inflation over the last 12 months, according to the National Assembly, is just shy of 8,900 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2024 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,175.53 0.02 1.47 MSCI LatAm 3,055.36 1.22 8.03 Brazil Bovespa 85,245.59 0.87 11.57 Mexico IPC 48,532.14 0.42 -1.67 Chile IPSA 5,613.81 0.14 0.88 Chile IGPA 28,082.30 0.07 0.36 Argentina MerVal 32,099.73 -0.38 6.77 Colombia IGBC 12,304.09 1.57 8.21 Venezuela IBC 9,914.10 25.34 684.88 Currencies Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change Brazil real 3.3818 0.10 -2.03 Mexico peso 18.2165 0.24 8.14 Chile peso 597.6 0.39 2.85 Colombia peso 2,719.25 1.93 9.66 Peru sol 3.233 0.19 0.12 Argentina peso 20.1650 -0.01 -7.76 (interbank) Argentina peso 20.39 0.05 -5.69 (parallel) (Reporting by Jake Spring in Brasilia and David Alire Garcia in Mexico City; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)