EMERGING MARKETS-Commodities, corporate results push up LatAm equities

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Equities in Latin America rose on Tuesday, as a combination of solid corporate results, rising commodities prices and a strong day on Wall Street combined to more than erase Monday's losses. In Brazil, iron ore miner Vale SA climbed some 2 percent as steel prices rose amid tight supply in China. State oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA climbed 1.4 percent, as oil prices gained after the United States reimposed some sanctions on Iran. Electronics retailer Magazine Luiza SA led the benchmark Bovespa index, climbing nearly 7 percent, after beating aggressive second-quarter profit estimates. That in turn pushed up shares in e-commerce rival B2W Companhia Digital SA and its brick-and-mortar unit, Lojas Americanas SA, both of which rose over 3 percent on bets of solid earnings later this week. "Contrary to our (and consensus) expectations, (Magazine Luiza) accelerated e-commerce growth to 66 percent (year-over-year) in 2Q18 and, even better, had unprecedented same-store sales growth ... in physical stores," said Morgan Stanley analyst Franco Abelardo. The Bovespa index was up 0.5 percent in midday trade. Traders also said a rare quiet day politically helped equities gain ground. The Brazilian market has become increasingly attentive to political news ahead of an October presidential election. Mexico's IPC equities index climbed 1.4 percent as traders geared up for a slate of corporate results later on Tuesday, and the United States, Canada and Mexico progressed on North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations. The exception to the positive trend was Argentina's Merval index, which fell some 2.7 percent on an alleged graft conspiracy centered on the administration of former President Cristina Fernandez. On Monday, a person close to the investigation told Reuters a construction executive related to business-friendly President Mauricio Macri was among those being questioned. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1081.84 1.01 -7.55 MSCI LatAm 2763.51 1.15 -3.4 Brazil Bovespa 81476.40 0.53 6.64 Mexico IPC 50018.47 1.42 1.35 Argentina MerVal 28147.92 -2.58 -6.38 Colombia IGBC 12095.32 -0.08 6.37 Venezuela IBC 105229.59 1.18 8230.79 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7102 0.53 -10.70 Mexico peso 18.4600 0.31 6.71 Chile peso 641.6 0.74 -4.20 Colombia peso 2898.8 0.01 2.87 Peru sol 3.267 0.09 -0.92 Argentina peso 27.2550 0.35 -31.76 (interbank) Argentina peso 27.8 1.08 -30.83 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Paula Arend Laier; Additional reporting by Sheky Espejo in Mexico City and Hugh Bronstein and Nicolas Musculin in Buenos Aires; editing by Jonathan Oatis)