EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies firm against flat dollar; Mexico peso hits 2-week high

* Russia's rouble nears seven-month high against dollar * BlackRock overweight on EM equities * Argentine peso depreciation to slow in coming months -Guzman (Adds comments, details, updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal March 16 (Reuters) - Most major emerging market currencies were higher on Tuesday against a largely flat dollar steadying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision. Russia's rouble touched its highest since July despite declining oil prices, while Turkey's lira firmed half a percent. Brazil's real rose 0.5% to 5.61 per dollar, easing back from an initial gain to 5.56 after official figures showed Brazil's economy created more than a quarter of a million formal jobs in January, the strongest growth for that month since comparable records began in 1992. Locally, eyes were on the central bank's rate meeting on Wednesday when it was expected to hike rates to contain inflation. Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico's peso hit a two-week high, while Colombia's currency recovered from its worst day in four months. Focus in Mexico as in most other markets was on the Fed's policy decision, due ahead of Brazil's verdict on Wednesday. The Fed has had interest rates pinned near zero for the past year, and has promised to keep them there until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation has hit a sustained 2%. The dollar steadied as investors awaited the Fed's signal to make further investment choices. Riskier currencies such as those of emerging markets thrive on U.S. interest rates remaining low as they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for carry trade. "A weaker U.S. dollar and synchronized global growth are positives for emerging markets, and an on-hold Fed helps too," strategists at ING wrote in a note. Main stock indexes in Latam were mixed by afternoon trading, compared with a 0.6% rise for a broader index of EM stocks . "We still expect EM equities to benefit from a global cyclical upswing, supported by a stable U.S. dollar," said Jean Boivin at BlackRock, adding the asset manager was overweight on emerging equities and had used recent dips to add to its exposure. "The commodity price rally should also help resource-rich EM economies, in our view." Peru's sol lagged peers, inching lower. The country's populist presidential front-runner Yonhy Lescano plans to renegotiate a fairer distribution of mining wealth if elected to lead the world's No. 2 copper producer, and also allow imports of cheaper natural gas, he told Reuters less than a month before the April ballot. In Argentina, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said the depreciation of the Argentine peso will slow over the months ahead, leading to a slowdown in inflation. Meanwhile, the government said Argentina's industrial output should grow more than 6% this year versus 2020. The peso's official rate has fallen about 8% so far this year. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1931 GMT: Stock Latest Daily % change indexes MSCI Emerging Markets 1349.21 0.67 MSCI LatAm 2301.37 0.26 Brazil Bovespa 113807.62 -0.91 Mexico IPC 48124.68 0.74 Chile IPSA 4905.33 -0.17 Argentina MerVal 49579.82 -1.741 Colombia COLCAP 1354.26 -0.2 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6098 0.50 Mexico peso 20.5808 0.24 Chile peso 726.6 -0.54 Colombia peso 3557.75 -0.11 Peru sol 3.6997 0.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 91.1300 -0.07 Argentina peso (parallel) 141 3.55 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich and Lisa Shumaker)