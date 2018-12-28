EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies of Brazil, Mexico weaken in risk-off mood

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso failed to capitalize on a weakness in the dollar on Friday as risk appetite was kept at bay amid volatility in stock markets and rising trade tensions. The peso edged lower, while the real was 0.2 percent lower at 1316 GMT in its last day of trade for the year, and was on course to log a loss of nearly 15 percent in 2018 - its worst year since 2015. "This looks like a classic risk aversion trade in currency markets," said Thu Lan Nguyen, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. On Thursday, U.S. stocks finished higher after trading lower for most of the session, a day after the three main indices marked their biggest daily surge in nearly a decade. They looked set to open higher on Friday. The gyrations on Wall Street had spilled over into other stock markets, leading to a volatile week for markets. Meanwhile, a report that Washington was considering an order that could bar U.S. firms from using products made by China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE had investors worried about an escalation in the trade war between the two countries. But, tracking the global stock market rally, stocks in Sao Paulo rose 1.5 percent, on track for its best day in four weeks. The index looked set to post yearly gains for a third straight year. On the day, gains were broad-based with shares of state oil company Petrobras being the top gainer. In Chile, stocks hit their highest in a week, and the currency also rose, in line with copper prices - the country's main export. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1316 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % YTD % change change MSCI Emerging Markets 961.36 0.95 -17.79 MSCI LatAm 2539.81 1.46 -11.49 Brazil Bovespa 86682.15 1.43 13.46 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5105.63 0.69 0.69 Argentina MerVal - - - Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies Latest Daily % YTD % change change Brazil real 3.8786 0.39 -14.57 Mexico peso 19.6902 -0.11 0.04 Chile peso 694.5 0.29 -11.50 Colombia peso 3278 -0.15 -9.03 Peru sol - - - Argentina peso - - - (interbank) Argentina peso - - - (parallel) (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)