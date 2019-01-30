EMERGING MARKETS-Dovish Fed buoys Latam FX; Pemex downgrade hits Mexico peso

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) Jan 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday, turning around session losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish stance dented the dollar, while Mexico's peso weakened as a Fitch downgrade of state oil firm Pemex left questions on the sovereign debt rating of the country. The Fed said it would be patient in lifting borrowing costs further this year, pointing to rising uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook, and kept the benchmark borrowing rate unchanged, as expected. Most emerging market currencies jumped. The MSCI index of Latin American currencies touched a near nine-month high with Brazil's real rising 1 percent to a three-month high, while the Argentine and Chilean pesos also climbed. A hawkish Fed and a steady rise in the U.S. borrowing rate had sucked money out of high-yielding bets in the developing world last year, prompting currency sell-offs or crises in Argentina, Turkey and India, among others. In Mexico, the peso turned lower after rating agency Fitch lowered the credit rating of debt-laden state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, to the lowest investment grade, late on Tuesday. Pemex holds over $100 billion in financial debt - the highest of any national oil company in Latin America. The peso was 0.5 percent lower at 2126 GMT. "It is necessary to make the appropriate adjustments in the oil company to avoid losing the investment grade and thereby prevent it from being translated into a contagious effect on the sovereign debt rating of Mexico, which would imply higher costs for the Mexican economy," analysts at CI Banco said in a note. "In the following days we will be attentive to reactions from other rating agencies, Pemex and the government," they said. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rejected the downgrade, arguing that Pemex is stronger than it has been in 30 years. Analysts at Santander voiced concerns about oil revenues and the impact on Mexico's budget. "Our main concern since the budget was presented on December 15, is the fact that oil revenues may be overestimated. ... We see risk for the 2019 budget generating additional pressure on public finances," they said. Data showed that Mexico's economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter as manufacturing, mining and construction shrank. Looking ahead, analysts at Commerzbank warn that the impact on the current quarter of the recent fuel shortage due to measures taken to clamp down on fuel theft, are yet to be seen. Mexican stocks closed 0.16 percent lower. Most other regional bourses finished higher, in line with global stocks. Brazil stocks were boosted by a 9 percent jump in iron ore miner Vale after it announced a plan to shut dams and cut production after a dam burst left hundreds feared dead. In Chile, the peso closed 0.5 percent higher before the central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2126 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1036.63 0.67 MSCI LatAm 2879.93 0.82 Brazil Bovespa 96996.21 1.42 Mexico IPC 43631.36 -0.16 Chile IPSA 5388.34 -0.51 Argentina MerVal 36039.11 1.49 Colombia IGBC 11900.57 0.78 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.6830 1.11 Mexico peso 19.1035 -0.62 Chile peso 663.5 0.50 Colombia peso 3161.7 -0.29 Peru sol 3.351 0.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.5200 0.48 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)