Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Integrated Oil & Gas

EMERGING MARKETS-Ecuador bonds rally after surprise election result; c.bank supports Peru's sol

By Susan Mathew

0 Min Read

    * Ecuador bonds hit 7-month high 
    * Guillermo Lasso wins presidential runoff in Ecuador
    * Peruvian sol ends flat as cenbank intervenes to stop slide
    * Far-left Peruvian presidential candidate set to win first
round

 (Updates prices, adds comment)
    By Susan Mathew
    April 12 (Reuters) - Bonds in Ecuador rallied to a seven
month high on Monday after banker Guillermo Lasso pulled off a
surprise win in Sunday's presidential runoff against socialist
economist Andres Arauz, while central bank intervention
cushioned Peru's sol. 
    The sol and Peruvian stocks had tumbled earlier in the
session after a far-left candidate, Pedro Castillo, won the
first round of Peru's presidential election on Sunday.
    In Ecuador, Lasso took 52% of the vote in a runoff on
promises to revive the economy, following a campaign that pitted
his free market economic ideas against the social welfare plans
of economist Arauz.
    Ecuador's recently restructured bonds rose sharply, with
July 2035 paper up 12 cents to 61.6 cents on
the dollar, a level not seen since September, and the July 2030
bond up nearly 16 cents to 76 cents on the
dollar, according to MarketAxess data.
    "There is little doubt this result reduces short-term
economic uncertainty," said strategists at Citi Research.
    However, they added: "Thinking about the medium and long
terms, our view remains that Ecuador's economic challenges
(especially on the fiscal front) are very large which, coupled
with the fact that Lasso did not receive a strong mandate, makes
us cautious."
    
    PERUVIAN JOLT 
    Peru is set for a divisive presidential run-off between its
ascendant socialists, who have been buoyed by voter discontent
over the economy and the pandemic, and the conservative heir of
the powerful but polarizing Fujimori dynasty.  
    The country's stock index slumped 2% to post its
worst day in five months, while the sol 
reversed losses to close up 0.11% at 3,617 per dollar after the
central bank intervened to support the currency which fell more
than 2%.
    The far-left candidate's success has jolted investors.
    "Castillo's three pillars are pretty scary. He's talking
about nationalisation, about the government taking control of
the economy... it's something that could bring significant
volatility to the market, just to the bonds overall," said
Alejandro Arevalo, emerging market debt manager at Jupiter Asset
Management. 
    Other Latam currencies pared gains and tuned to losses with
all eyes on U.S. consumer price inflation data, ahead of which
the dollar traded steady. 
    Brazil's real erased gains to trade almost 1% lower,
while Mexico's peso traded flat. As oil prices pared some
gains, crude exporter Colombia's peso extended losses to
a second day. 
    While most main stock indexes joined a rout in global stocks
ahead of U.S. inflation data and earnings, Brazil's Bovespa
index outperformed, up 0.6%, led by financials and
material stocks. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1904 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1320.65    -0.73
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               2318.92    -0.77
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa         118413.95     0.63
                                   
 Mexico IPC              47290.33    -0.71
                                   
 Chile IPSA               4944.90    -0.27
                                   
 Argentina MerVal        48080.99   -1.566
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP          1315.98    -0.46
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.7293    -0.99
                                   
 Mexico peso              20.1731    -0.13
                                   
 Chile peso                 713.2    -0.22
                                   
 Colombia peso            3663.51    -0.15
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.6167     0.09
                                   
 Argentina peso           92.5700    -0.14
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Tom Arnold in
London;
Editing by Gareth Jones)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up