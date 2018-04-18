EMERGING MARKETS-Fading trade war fears lift LatAm markets

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, April 18 (Reuters) - Fading fears of a global trade war sparked demand for emerging market assets on Wednesday, lifting Latin American stocks and currencies. After weeks of a hectic back-and-forth between China and the United States, the threat seems to have subsided, leading some investors to repurchase battered risky assets. A growing perception that Western strikes on Syria are unlikely to escalate also helped to boost optimism in global markets, though traders warned of lingering caution. "Every once in a while the market sees an opportunity to take a breather, but don't fool yourself: there's plenty more volatility to come," said a portfolio manager at a São Paulo-based asset management firm. An MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks rose 1.3 percent, outperforming a broader emerging-market index . Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index led the gains, supported by shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA after the steelmaker announced plans to raise domestic steel prices. Shares in food processor BRF SA also jumped after Brazil lifted an embargo on some of its plants that export to the European Union. The ministry suspended production and health certification of BRF's poultry exports to the EU in mid-March. The embargo had affected 10 production units, BRF said at the time. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1174.75 0.89 0.51 MSCI LatAm 3079.90 1.27 7.54 Brazil Bovespa 85314.20 1.46 11.66 Mexico IPC 49150.40 0.44 -0.41 Chile IPSA 5652.44 0.34 1.58 Chile IGPA 28252.63 0.29 0.97 Argentina MerVal 31637.54 0.75 5.23 Colombia IGBC 12295.78 0.61 8.14 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3797 0.82 -1.96 Mexico peso 17.9985 0.29 9.45 Chile peso 593.8 0.39 3.51 Colombia peso 2702.84 0.84 10.33 Peru sol 3.214 0.19 0.72 Argentina peso (interbank) 20.1500 0.15 -7.69 Argentina peso (parallel) 20.57 0.19 -6.51 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)