EMERGING MARKETS-Fiscal woes see Brazil's real lag Latam peers

* Brazil's real down 0.7%, other Latam FX reverse losses * Brazil stocks set to break 6-day losing streak * Aeromexico jumps on restructuring deals (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slipped on Thursday on fiscal woes, while other major Latin American currencies cut losses to trade higher as the dollar sank in choppy trade. The real lost 0.7%, underperforming regional peers. Data on Thursday showed a record primary budget deficit in Brazil last year, as crisis-fighting expenditure saw total outgoings surge by a third. This overshadowed data showing declining unemployment rate as job growth jumped despite coronavirus-induced lockdowns. The prospect of high government debt and stretched fiscal spending has reduced appetite for the country's assets. The rampant spread of the virus has also disrupted economic activity. "At this moment the government is under political pressure that wants the reissue of assistance programs, for which there are no sources of financing. This exerts psychological pressure suggesting noncompliance with the budget ceiling," said Sidnei Nehme, economist and executive director of NGO Corretora. Mexico's peso recovered from an over five-week low hit earlier in the session as the greenback lost traction, while fellow crude exporter Colombia's currency jumped more than 1% despite declining oil prices. Concerns over the regional spread of the coronavirus and slow vaccine rollouts, however, kept sentiment subdued. The COVID-19 death toll in the Americas reached a million, with Brazil and Mexico - economic heavyweights in Latin America- struggling to cope with spiking infections and overloaded hospitals. Mexico's central bank stressed the need to attract more investment, and that the country would continue to face economic uncertainty in 2021. Most regional stock indexes declined, with Mexican shares extending losses to a third straight session. But shares of Aeromexico rose more than 22% after the Mexican airline negotiated new contracts with two labor unions, bringing it closer to accessing a second tranche of bankruptcy financing. Brazil's main index looked set to break a six-day losing streak, up almost 2% with financial stocks in the lead. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1432 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1352.81 -1.36 MSCI LatAm 2355.66 0.85 Brazil Bovespa 118080.15 1.9 Mexico IPC 44127.35 -0.3 Chile IPSA 4410.92 -0.16 Argentina MerVal 49697.54 -0.546 Colombia COLCAP 1367.68 -0.52 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4401 -0.72 Mexico peso 20.1885 0.45 Chile peso 737.8 0.20 Colombia peso 3558.63 1.28 Peru sol 3.6427 0.03 Argentina peso 87.2000 -0.09 (interbank) (Additional reporting by Luana Maria Benedito in Brasilia; editing by Barbara Lewis and Richard Chang)