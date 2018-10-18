EMERGING MARKETS-Hawkish Fed weakens Latam FX, stocks; Bank of Mexico minutes hit peso

By Susan Mathew Oct 18 (Reuters) - A decline on Wall Street took most Latin American stocks lower on Thursday, with Brazil declining for the first time this week, while regional currencies mostly weakened as the dollar gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged further rate hikes. The greenback hit near one-week highs as U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after minutes from the Fed's September meeting showed policy makers are largely united on the need to raise borrowing costs further. This, coupled with some weak earnings, led Wall Street lower at the open. "Stability in the dollar has shifted emerging market focus from dollar concerns to growth differentials. With most investors still skeptical of a broad EM rally, there is more appetite in looking for relative value opportunities," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note. However, "it is too early to declare that the rally in the dollar has run its course," said Piotr Matys, an EM forex strategist at Rabobank, in a note, signaling pain may continue for developing currencies. Regional currencies weakened, with Mexico's peso trading 1 percent lower after minutes of Bank of Mexico's October meeting, at which it kept rate steady, reiterated an upside risk to inflation, especially due to rising energy costs. Adding to the pressure, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to close the border if Mexico did not move to halt migrants headed for the United States, saying it was more important to him than the new trade deal with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement pact. The Argentine peso dropped in volatile trade, having reversed course after hitting a seven-week high earlier. Data on Wednesday that showed the country's consumer prices rose 6.5 percent rise in September, taking annual inflation to 40.5 percent. But, that was in line with the median market expectation, Credit Suisse analysts said in a note. Brazil's real also weakened, bucking its October trend of gaining almost every day on hopes of economic reform as polls point to a victory by market-favoured presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil's stocks, however, declined 0.9 percent with shares of iron ore miner Vale being one of the biggest drags. Meanwhile, the Chilean peso declined ahead of a central bank meet later in the day. A central bank poll of traders earlier this week had predicted a raise to 2.75 percent by the year-end amid an upward trend in inflation. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes Daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 974.02 -0.99 -15.08 MSCI LatAm 2737.02 -1.01 -2.23 Brazil Bovespa 85212.58 -0.64 11.53 Mexico IPC 47559.90 -0.69 -3.64 Chile IPSA 5124.79 -0.32 -0.32 Argentina MerVal 28763.96 0.15 -4.33 Colombia IGBC 12610.09 0.07 10.90 Currencies Daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.6942 -0.36 -10.31 Mexico peso 19.0750 -1.07 3.27 Chile peso 675.4 -0.62 -8.99 Colombia peso 3088.24 -0.72 -3.44 Peru sol 3.339 -0.12 -3.05 Argentina peso (interbank) 36.3000 -0.17 -48.76 Argentina peso (parallel) 36.75 0.68 -47.67 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)