August 26, 2020 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Historic fall in Mexico's Q2 GDP weighs on peso

Susan Mathew

4 Min Read

    Aug 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso retreated from one-month
highs on Wednesday after Latin America's second-largest economy
posted its sharpest contraction ever, while other regional
currencies also weakened as the dollar firmed.
    The peso fell as much as 0.3% after data showed GDP
fell 17.1% in April to June, from the previous three-month
period in seasonally adjusted terms, as the coronavirus pandemic
hammered the economy.
    In annual terms, the economy contracted 18.7% in the second
quarter compared to a year earlier. But monthly data showed an 
improvement in June from May.
    Ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell at the annual Jackson Hole conference on Thursday, the
greenback made cautious gains. Investors are watching for
possible new steps to prop up the U.S. economy.
    "Hints of further easing or some urgency in the tone of
Fed's dovish commitment can help underpin the dollar's softness
but the lack of clarity could drag it higher especially when
dollar short positioning is near record high," said FX analysts
at Maybank. 
    Despite higher copper prices, top producer Chile's peso
 fell 0.1% after Moody's cut the country's outlook to
negative citing a rising debt-to-GDP ratio which poses a "key
credit concern".
    It added that the economic drag from the pandemic as well as
unrest over social inequality could pressure Chile's commitment
to fiscal prudence. Fitch and Standard & Poor's downgraded
Chile's outlook to negative in March and April, respectively.
    Brazil's real fell 0.3% after posting its best
session in two weeks on Tuesday, while declining oil prices saw
crude exporter Colombia's peso extend losses to a fifth
straight session to stay near lows not seen since mid-May. 
    In Peru, the Congress approved a law on Tuesday that allows
citizens to partially draw down their contributions to the state
pension fund, despite strong opposition from the government.

    The sol currency had hit all-time lows last session. 
    The approval allows Social Security Office (ONP) affiliates
to withdraw up to $4,300 ($1,200) to mitigate the financial
impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Presidency sources say the
measure could cost the government coffers up to 13.280 billion
soles. 
      
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1313 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1116.75     0.18
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               1976.03     0.68
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                 -        -
                                   
 Mexico IPC                     -        -
                                   
 Chile IPSA                     -        -
                                   
 Argentina MerVal               -        -
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP                -        -
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.5425    -0.29
                                   
 Mexico peso              21.9091    -0.11
                                   
 Chile peso                   788    -0.29
                                   
 Colombia peso            3871.38    -0.21
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.5857     0.00
                                   
 Argentina peso           73.8500    -0.05
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 Argentina peso               134     2.24
 (parallel)                        
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)
