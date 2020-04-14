EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets buoyed by China data, stimulus measures

* Plunge in China's exports and imports ease in March * Brazil's lower house approves $15.5 bln aid package * Mexican economy to get cash injection from May -president (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick April 14 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Tuesday after better-than-expected trade data from China, one of the region's biggest trading partners, fueled hopes of an eventual economic recovery from the coronavirus. Fresh stimulus measures from Brazil and Mexico also added to some optimism for the day. The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose 1.8%, while the currencies index added about 0.3%. Both indexes were far below peaks hit prior to the coronavirus-driven rout that rattled risk assets over the past month. Still, many viewed China's larger-than-expected March trade surplus as a one-off event, and that more economic strife was in the cards as the outbreak pushes the global economy into recession. "World trade is falling sharply as COVID-19 puts investment and consumer spending on hold as well as disrupting production and credit markets," ING economists wrote in a note. "Lockdown measures in many countries are sharply reducing services activity, including travel and tourism, but also non-traded services, so the falls in trade and GDP – while drastic – may be more evenly matched than in 2008-09." Brazilian stocks and the real led gains among their peers, adding about 3.3% and 0.7%, respectively. Brazil's lower house of Congress on Monday approved a financial support package worth an estimated 80 billion reais ($15.5 billion) for states and municipalities whose tax revenues are being hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Emergency spending to cushion the Brazilian economy from the coronavirus will be restricted to this year only, a senior Economy Ministry official said. Mexico's peso added about 1%, while stocks rose 1.5% after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said there will be a three-month injection of cash into Mexico's economy starting in May once the country has dealt with the coronavirus outbreak. Mexico's leader also accepted U.S. help to end a standoff over oil production cuts, which had sent crude prices plummeting last month. "There is no doubting that governments have generally pulled out all the stops in announcing big fiscal stimulus programmes," said Vicky Redwood, senior economic adviser at Capital Economics. Chile's peso also took some support from data showing Chinese copper exports rose in March, implying that industrial demand for Chile's largest export was beginning to recover. Chilean stocks added about 1.5%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 897.42 1.62 MSCI LatAm 1699.29 1.8 Brazil Bovespa 80234.71 1.77 Mexico IPC 34747.42 0.39 Chile IPSA 3917.51 1.51 Argentina MerVal 30542.68 5.755 Colombia COLCAP 1210.80 1.41 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1806 0.04 Mexico peso 23.4020 0.79 Chile peso 850.8 -0.01 Colombia peso 3849.62 0.24 Peru sol 3.3938 -0.24 Argentina peso (interbank) 65.4975 -0.18 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)